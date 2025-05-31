Sci-Tech

Instagram new update now supports 3:4 aspect ratio photos

Instagram supports 3:4 aspect ratio photos on single-photo posts and carousels, providing better experience

Instagram has officially released support for 3:4 aspect ratio photos on the image and video-sharing platform.

Meta-owned social media platform revealed that users will now be able to upload photos to Instagram without cropping them.

Previously, the service offered support for photos with a 5:4 or 1:1 (square) aspect ratio.

As per Instagram, support for 3:4 aspect ratio photos will be available when uploading a single image, or when adding multiple photos to a carousel.

What to expect from Instagram update?

Taking to Threads, a Meta-owned microblogging platform, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri announced the support for 3:4 aspect ratio photos to provide an enhanced experience.

"From now on, if you upload a 3:4 image, it'll now appear just exactly as you shot it," he said, adding that Instagram now supports the same format that most smartphone cameras default to.

In addition, Instagram's creator broadcast channel revealed that the platform supports 3:4 aspect ratio photos on single-photo posts and carousels.

Meanwhile, users can still upload 4:5 and 1:1 (square) images and carousels, but images shot using a smartphone camera (with default settings) might need to be cropped.

Earlier, Instagram launched a new “Edits” app that provides support for video editing on a smartphone.

With the “Edits” app, users can edit and upload content to other apps, without a watermark.

To note, the app was released to compete with CapCut, another video editing app from rival ByteDance.

