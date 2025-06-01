Sci-Tech

Google Maps brings significant update to new bottom corner logo

Google Maps latest update is currently available on the latest versions of the app, version 25.21 for Android and 25.22 for iOS

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Google Maps brings significant update to new bottom corner logo
Google Maps brings significant update to new bottom corner logo

Have you noticed a slight change on your Google Maps screen? Then, you’re not imagining it as Google has brought significant updates to its Android and iOS that appear in the button-left corner of every single map.

Previously, the four-colour “Google” logo was available in the bottom-left corner of the map layer. On tablets, foldable, and desktops, it’s centerd at the bottom edge of the right column.

Google Maps latest update

Currently, it just says “Google Maps” in black or white text, based on your phone’s theme (dark or light mode). It ensures to offer a cleaner and less distracting look, especially when you use the app in fullscreen mode, 9to5Google reported.

It seems to be an exciting update for the app, which already has the multi-colour pin icon in the search bar.

Black/white is more engaging as compared to the four-colour version, especially in fullscreen mode (swipe up on the search field). Then again, the map layer is quite busy, so it is not a big minimisation.

This update is currently available on the latest versions of the app, version 25.21 for Android and 25.22 for iOS. However, the web variant of Google Maps has not received any update.

While it’s just a small tweak, it reflects a transition in how the Alphabet-owned firm is branding its apps to offer a seamless and intuitive user experience.

WhatsApp latest update: New feature to reduce unwanted messages
WhatsApp latest update: New feature to reduce unwanted messages
With this feature, WhatsApp aims to put users in full control of who can contact them via their username
iPhone 17 likely to house larger screen with upgraded refresh rate
iPhone 17 likely to house larger screen with upgraded refresh rate
Vanilla iPhone 17 is claimed to reduce feature gap between standard and Pro models
Google silently launched an app to let you run AI models: What’s inside
Google silently launched an app to let you run AI models: What’s inside
With this new app, users can find, download, and run compatible models that generate images and more
Meta reportedly plans to transform product risk assessments
Meta reportedly plans to transform product risk assessments
This AI-centric approach would let Meta update its products more rapidly
Microsoft puts Xbox handheld development on hold: What’s inside
Microsoft puts Xbox handheld development on hold: What’s inside
Upcoming third-party handhelds could arrive with more optimised version of Microsoft's desktop OS
Samsung likely to bring ‘Game Booster’ features with One UI 8 launch
Samsung likely to bring ‘Game Booster’ features with One UI 8 launch
During gaming, users may also take advantage of upcoming features to be launched with One UI 8
WhatsApp Status update releases collages, stickers and more: What’s inside
WhatsApp Status update releases collages, stickers and more: What’s inside
With latest update, WhatsApp's Status feature works much like Stories on Facebook and Instagram
Instagram new update now supports 3:4 aspect ratio photos
Instagram new update now supports 3:4 aspect ratio photos
Instagram supports 3:4 aspect ratio photos on single-photo posts and carousels, providing better experience
Microsoft latest news: Notepad app receives new update
Microsoft latest news: Notepad app receives new update
Notepad app is usually used with plain text, you can also easily clear all formatting
WhatsApp makes shocking announcement for iPhone users
WhatsApp makes shocking announcement for iPhone users
WhatsApp will only work on iPhones running on iOS 15.1 or later and Android devices that works on Android 5.0 will lose support
DeepSeek brings R1 update to outdo Google, OpenAI
DeepSeek brings R1 update to outdo Google, OpenAI
DeepSeek is likely to launch a successor, R2, in the near future
X’s latest DM feature, XChat, now available for beta
X’s latest DM feature, XChat, now available for beta
XChat aims to be a powerful variant of X’s existing direct messages (DM) feature