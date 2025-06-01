Google Maps brings significant update to new bottom corner logo

Have you noticed a slight change on your Google Maps screen? Then, you’re not imagining it as Google has brought significant updates to its Android and iOS that appear in the button-left corner of every single map.
Previously, the four-colour “Google” logo was available in the bottom-left corner of the map layer. On tablets, foldable, and desktops, it’s centerd at the bottom edge of the right column.
Google Maps latest update
Currently, it just says “Google Maps” in black or white text, based on your phone’s theme (dark or light mode). It ensures to offer a cleaner and less distracting look, especially when you use the app in fullscreen mode, 9to5Google reported.
It seems to be an exciting update for the app, which already has the multi-colour pin icon in the search bar.
Black/white is more engaging as compared to the four-colour version, especially in fullscreen mode (swipe up on the search field). Then again, the map layer is quite busy, so it is not a big minimisation.
This update is currently available on the latest versions of the app, version 25.21 for Android and 25.22 for iOS. However, the web variant of Google Maps has not received any update.
While it’s just a small tweak, it reflects a transition in how the Alphabet-owned firm is branding its apps to offer a seamless and intuitive user experience.