With this new app, users can find, download, and run compatible models that generate images and more

Google silently launched an app to let you run AI models: What’s inside

Google has silently rolled out an app that allows users to run a range of openly available AI models from the AI dev platform Hugging Face on their phones.

Alphabet-owned tech giant revealed that the app, “Google AI Edge Gallery,” is available for Android and will soon come to iOS.

Google AI Edge Gallery offers advanced capabilities to users

With the app, users can find, download, and run compatible models that generate images, answer questions, write and edit code, and more.

The models run offline, without requiring an internet connection, tapping into supported phones’ processors.

To note, AI models running in the cloud are often more powerful than their local counterparts, but they also have their downsides.

According to Google, some users might be wary of sending personal or sensitive data to a remote data centre or want to have models available without needing a Wi-Fi or cellular connection.

Google AI Edge Gallery, which Google is calling an “experimental Alpha release,” can be downloaded from GitHub by following these instructions.

The home screen shows shortcuts to AI tasks and capabilities like “Ask Image” and “AI Chat.” 

Tapping on a capability pulls up a list of models suited for the task, such as Google’s Gemma 3n.

In addition, Google AI Edge Gallery provides a “Prompt Lab” that users can use to kick off “single-turn” tasks powered by models, like summarising and rewriting text.

Google is inviting members of the developer community to give feedback on the Google AI Edge Gallery experience.

Notably, the app is under an Apache 2.0 license, meaning it can be used in most contexts — commercial or otherwise — without any prevention.

