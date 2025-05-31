Sci-Tech

WhatsApp makes shocking announcement for iPhone users

WhatsApp will only work on iPhones running on iOS 15.1 or later and Android devices that works on Android 5.0 will lose support

  • by Web Desk
  • |
WhatsApp will stop working on these iPhones from THIS date

In a surprising move, Meta-owned WhatsApp will stop supporting multiple Apple’s flagship smartphones as the app updates its minimum software needs.

Starting Sunday, June 1, 2025, if you are using an older iPhone, then you should check for updates.

Previously, the change was slated for earlier May. However, it was pushed back by a few weeks till the start of June.

The latest update comes as part of the company’s regular update cycle, in which WhatsApp discontinues support for outdated operating systems (OS).

WhatsApp will only work on iPhones running on iOS 15.1 or later and Android devices that works on Android 5.0 will lose support

WhatsApp to stop working on THESE iPhones

Here’s a list of iPhones which are soon to lose access to WhatsApp:

  • iPhone 5s
  • iPhone 6
  • iPhone 6 Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone SE (1st generation)

However, these devices can function up to iOS 15.8.4, meaning they’ll continue to support WhatsApp as long as they are updated to the recently accessible variant.

To continue using WhatsApp, users need to make sure that their iPhones are running iOS 15.1 or higher. If an update isn’t possible, then you may need to get the latest device to continue using the app.

