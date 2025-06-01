WhatsApp latest update: New feature to reduce unwanted messages

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature, which will reduce unwanted messages by setting up a username PIN.
According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will actively recommend users to set up a PIN once they choose a username in the future.
This PIN acts as a gatekeeper for first-time contacts, if someone wants to message a user via their username, they must first enter the correct PIN.
WhatsApp plans to offer new feature
To note, the feature is designed particularly to reduce the likelihood of receiving unsolicited or spam messages from unknown contacts.
Notably, the username PIN will provide an extra layer of privacy beyond simply setting a username.
It is worth noting that if a user sets a username but doesn't configure a PIN, WhatsApp will show an informational banner at the top of the Chats tab, encouraging them to enable this feature for added protection.
By adding the PIN system, WhatsApp aims to make it significantly harder for unknown or unwanted accounts to message users at random.
With this system in place, only users who have both your username and your PIN will be able to initiate a conversation.
This feature aims to put users in full control of who can contact them via their username.
Users are free to share their PIN only with trusted people whom they want to allow to start a chat.
Notably, WhatsApp has yet to make any official statement about the feature’s availability to all users.