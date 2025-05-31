Sci-Tech

Samsung likely to bring ‘Game Booster’ features with One UI 8 launch

During gaming, users may also take advantage of upcoming features to be launched with One UI 8

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Samsung recently launched the Android 16-based One UI 8 beta, providing early access to beta users.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a tipster @GalaxyTechie shared the details in a post that Samsung will bring several new features for Game Booster, a free-to-download app designed to improve the gaming experience on Galaxy devices.

‘Game Booster’ features in One UI 8

The tipster stated, “In some games, your phone could use more battery or get a little hotter than normal."

The update is tipped to bring a Max boost feature that may optimise the phone's settings to deliver maximum performance.

Other anticipated features coming with One UI 8 launch

Other highly expected features with One UI 8 beta include Game Sound, 4D Vibration, support for Bluetooth microphone, and a Virtual Gamepad.

Another feature, dubbed “AI Mute,” is said to identify the game screen and “implement intelligent mute” and volume recovery when it is launched by the user.

Source: X/@GalaxyTechie
On the other hand, a “Respawn Timer” feature is indicated, which is rumoured to display a floating timer on the screen to let users know when they can join the game again.

During gaming, users may also take advantage of a voice changer feature. 

It may allow them to choose from voice types like a middle-aged man, little girl, sci-fi horror, ethereal, and robot. 

