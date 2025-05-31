Samsung likely to bring ‘Game Booster’ features with One UI 8 launch

Samsung recently launched the Android 16-based One UI 8 beta, providing early access to beta users.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a tipster @GalaxyTechie shared the details in a post that Samsung will bring several new features for Game Booster, a free-to-download app designed to improve the gaming experience on Galaxy devices.
‘Game Booster’ features in One UI 8
The tipster stated, “In some games, your phone could use more battery or get a little hotter than normal."
The update is tipped to bring a Max boost feature that may optimise the phone's settings to deliver maximum performance.
Other anticipated features coming with One UI 8 launch
Other highly expected features with One UI 8 beta include Game Sound, 4D Vibration, support for Bluetooth microphone, and a Virtual Gamepad.
Another feature, dubbed “AI Mute,” is said to identify the game screen and “implement intelligent mute” and volume recovery when it is launched by the user.
On the other hand, a “Respawn Timer” feature is indicated, which is rumoured to display a floating timer on the screen to let users know when they can join the game again.
During gaming, users may also take advantage of a voice changer feature.
It may allow them to choose from voice types like a middle-aged man, little girl, sci-fi horror, ethereal, and robot.