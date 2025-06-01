iPhone 17 likely to house larger screen with upgraded refresh rate

Multiple rumours and leaks have been speculating about the launch of the iPhone 17 series for a long time.
The lineup is expected to include four models — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Now, a supply chain insider has shared details about the display of the standard iPhone 17, claiming the base model will come with a display that is larger and supports higher refresh rates than the iPhone 16.
iPhone 17 screen expected to be larger
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), DSCC analyst Ross Young claimed the iPhone 17 would sport a bigger display than its predecessor, the iPhone 16.
The iPhone 17 is said to feature a 6.3-inch screen — 6.27 inches precisely — compared to the 6.1-inch display of last year's standard iPhone model.
In addition to the larger display, the iPhone 17 is said to offer a 120Hz refresh rate.
Bringing this long-awaited upgrade to the vanilla iPhone 17 is expected to reduce the feature gap between standard and Pro models.
On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Air is likely to be larger than the standard and Pro models with a 6.5-inch screen.
iPhone 17 series launch
The iPhone 17 series is expected to launch at WWDC event in September this year.
The vanilla model and the new iPhone 17 Air are rumoured to run on either an A18 or A19 chipset with 8GB of RAM.