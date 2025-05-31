Sci-Tech

WhatsApp Status update releases collages, stickers and more: What's inside

With latest update, WhatsApp's Status feature works much like Stories on Facebook and Instagram

WhatsApp rolled out new features for Status updates, which offers users an enhanced usage experience.

Meta-owned instant messaging platform now lets users post collages, music and new stickers in their Status updates.

With the latest update, WhatsApp's Status feature works much like Stories on Facebook and Instagram.

Moreover, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new privacy feature that would let each user choose a unique username.

In a blog post, Meta unveiled that the messaging app is rolling out four new Status tools, offering fresh ways to share updates using collages, music, and stickers.

WhatsApp's new “Layout” feature allows users to share collaged photos as status updates. This feature works similarly to Instagram's Stories.

Additionally, the Meta-owned app released Photo Stickers, which will enable users to turn a photo into a sticker and add it to their status.

How does WhatsApp new features work?

To note, users can pick a photo and use the new "Add Yours" sticker feature to start a conversation. Friends can reply with their status and hear what their community has to say.

As per the Meta, the Status updates are assured to be end-to-end encrypted and visible only to the saved contacts of users.

Source: Meta

The company confirmed that new status features will be available to everyone on WhatsApp in the coming months. 

