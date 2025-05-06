World

Steve Jobs’ 2-Hour Rule: Powerful strategy to overcome distractions

A person has the power to control their actions by adopting certain techniques or making small changes

Steve Jobs’ 2-Hour Rule: Powerful strategy to overcome distractions
Steve Jobs’ 2-Hour Rule: Powerful strategy to overcome distractions

If you frequently struggle to concentrate because of constant distractions like notifications, multitasking and pressure of responsibilities, you're not the only one feeling this way.

In the world we live in today, it's common to lose focus.

But a person has the power to control their actions by adopting certain techniques or making small changes.

These changes will not only help save time but also provide more energy, enabling you to think better and become more productive.

Everyone must have heard of Steve Jobs, known as a pioneer of the personal computer revolution in the 1970s and 1980s.

Jobs was not only a leader in technology but also a master at managing his mental focus.

There is a 2-Hour Rule associated with Steve Jobs, which is believed to have helped him stay disciplined and focused.

What is the 2-Hour Rule?

The 2-Hour Rule is about dedicating time to deep and focused thinking without any kind of interruptions.

People close to Jobs says that he would often set aside long periods of time, often for about two hours to walk alone or think deeply without any distractions like meetings and emails.

Benefits of the 2-Hour Rule

Stepping away from the everyday rush helps your mind gain clarity by seeing patterns and connections that are usually missed.

It also opens up space for creativity as constant input leaves no room for your own ideas to form.

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky hit Met Gala bash after confirming 3rd pregnancy

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky hit Met Gala bash after confirming 3rd pregnancy

Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son follows in his father’s footsteps with huge milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son follows in his father’s footsteps with huge milestone

Top raw foods to stay hydrated naturally this summer

Top raw foods to stay hydrated naturally this summer

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's bombshell reason to skip 2025 Met Gala exposed

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's bombshell reason to skip 2025 Met Gala exposed

UK and India sign ambitious trade deal to boost economic growth
UK and India sign ambitious trade deal to boost economic growth
UK to restrict visas for nationals with high overstay, asylum claim rates
UK to restrict visas for nationals with high overstay, asylum claim rates
Kamala Harris makes stunning Met Gala debut in custom Off-White gown
Kamala Harris makes stunning Met Gala debut in custom Off-White gown
Barron Trump's toy room pictures surface after Trump ‘two-doll’ comments
Barron Trump's toy room pictures surface after Trump ‘two-doll’ comments
Barbie maker Mattel warns of high toy prices due to tariffs
Barbie maker Mattel warns of high toy prices due to tariffs
Harvard University loses new research funding amid tension with White House
Harvard University loses new research funding amid tension with White House
Melania Trump calls viral AI meme of Donald Trump as Pope 'cute' amid backlash
Melania Trump calls viral AI meme of Donald Trump as Pope 'cute' amid backlash
Best time to mow grass in spring and summer: Expert tips for healthier, greener lawn
Best time to mow grass in spring and summer: Expert tips for healthier, greener lawn
Spain struggles with major train disruptions after copper cable theft
Spain struggles with major train disruptions after copper cable theft
Top 3 most expensive paintings in the world in 2025
Top 3 most expensive paintings in the world in 2025
VE Day 80: UK celebrates victory with royal tributes and dazzling air show
VE Day 80: UK celebrates victory with royal tributes and dazzling air show
New Zealand airport to discard giant Hobbit-themed eagle sculptures
New Zealand airport to discard giant Hobbit-themed eagle sculptures