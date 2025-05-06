Steve Jobs’ 2-Hour Rule: Powerful strategy to overcome distractions

If you frequently struggle to concentrate because of constant distractions like notifications, multitasking and pressure of responsibilities, you're not the only one feeling this way.
In the world we live in today, it's common to lose focus.
But a person has the power to control their actions by adopting certain techniques or making small changes.
These changes will not only help save time but also provide more energy, enabling you to think better and become more productive.
Everyone must have heard of Steve Jobs, known as a pioneer of the personal computer revolution in the 1970s and 1980s.
Jobs was not only a leader in technology but also a master at managing his mental focus.
There is a 2-Hour Rule associated with Steve Jobs, which is believed to have helped him stay disciplined and focused.
What is the 2-Hour Rule?
The 2-Hour Rule is about dedicating time to deep and focused thinking without any kind of interruptions.
People close to Jobs says that he would often set aside long periods of time, often for about two hours to walk alone or think deeply without any distractions like meetings and emails.
Benefits of the 2-Hour Rule
Stepping away from the everyday rush helps your mind gain clarity by seeing patterns and connections that are usually missed.
It also opens up space for creativity as constant input leaves no room for your own ideas to form.