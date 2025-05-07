US Navy jet falls into sea from Truman aircraft carrier

A Navy jet fell into the Red Sea, marking fourth major mishap in couple of months.
According to CNN, on Tuesday, May 6, a F/A-18F Super Hornet failed to land on an aircraft carrier and plunged into the sea.
The incident marked the fourth major mishap involving the vessel and the third loss of a fighter jet deployed with it since the warship left the US last year.
These incidents came after US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth extended the deployment of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman twice.
According to the US Navy, both aviators abroad the jet safely ejected and were rescued at sea by helicopter with minor injuries.
Prior US Navy Jet incidents
The Tuesday incident followed the loss of another jet, an F/A-18E, in an accident at the Truman last week in which the aircraft fell down during a towing incident.
In December, a third fighter jet was shot down accidentally over the Red Sea by another Navy warship, the USS Gettysburg.
Furthermore, the Truman was also involved in a collision in the Mediterranean Sea in February, prompting the service to fire it's commanding officer, Navy Captain Dave Snowden.
The incidents, which have not killed any service members, have raised questions about the strain placed on the aircraft carrier's crew.