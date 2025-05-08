This new drug may help reduce LDL cholesterol, study

Health

Study revealed that 'Obicetrapib' lowers LDL levels by nearly 49% over about three months

  • by Web Desk
  • May 08, 2025
A new drug combo reduces "bad" LDL cholesterol for individuals with a high levels of cholesterol consuming statins.

The new pill pairs a new drug, which is known as "Obicetrapib" with an existing one, ezetimibe. 

In a Phase 3 clinical trial, this combination lowers LDL levels by nearly 49% over about three months, according to Cleveland Clinic researchers.

The results published in The Lancet were shown on Wednesday, May 8, 2025, at the European Atherosclerosis Society meeting in Glasgow, Scotland.

“High LDL is one of the leading risk factors for heart disease, and we have such a poor handle on controlling that risk,”a cardiologist at Columbia University Dr. Corey Bradley, told NBC News.

“Many people have such a high LDL that they will require multiple agents to control it,” Bradley added.

When statins aren't enough, 'Obicetrapib' will reduce LDL cholestrol levels 

The research involved up to 407 people with an average age of 68. Even though those people were already consuming cholesterol-lowering medications, everyone had LDL levels above 70 mg/dL.

Researchers further divided participants into four groups: One received the combo pill, two groups received each drug separately; while the other group took a placebo. All participants continued their usual cholesterol medications.

Dr. Ashish Sarraju, a preventive cardiologist, led the research at the Cleveland Clinic.

“We need to give patients and their doctors all the options we can to try to get LDL under control if they are at risk for, or already have, cardiovascular disease,” Sarraju stated.

“In higher-risk patients, you want to get LDL down as quickly as possible and keep it there as long as possible,” he added.

Previously, a few similar drugs failed to perform well. Dr. Robert Rosenson of Mount Sinai Health System mentioned that several drugs in this class have not prevented strokes or cardiac disease.

While lifestyle modifications play an essential role in maintaining your health, like eating healthy, exercising and avoiding smoking, can assist in reducing LDL.

Numerous individuals still struggle to reach safe levels. Only about 20% of patients are appropriately managing their LDL, said Bradley, of Columbia.

