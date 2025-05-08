Health

Men are at higher risk than women to contract these three common diseases, study

Study found that mortality rate in men from high blood pressure, diabetes and HIV/AIDS is higher than women

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 08, 2025
Men are at higher risk than women to contract these three common diseases, study
Men are at higher risk than women to contract these three common diseases, study

A recent study revealed that the mortality rate in men from high blood pressure, diabetes and HIV/AIDS is significantly higher than women.

According to research published in the journal PLOS Medicine on May 1, men and women are as likely to develop either elevated blood pressure or diabetes.

Researchers found that men in numerous countries are more likely to be diagnosed with hypertension, diabetes, and HIV/AIDS. However, they are also less likely to follow medical treatment.

An associate professor of public health at the University of Southern Denmark and senior researcher, Angela Chang, stated:

“The evidence is clear: sex differences persist at nearly every point along the health pathway, from higher smoking rates in men to higher obesity prevalence in women, yet interventions rarely reflect this.”

Men are likely to get three diseases than women

Researchers collected data from global health care databases to monitor differences between men and women at every step in the “health pathway.”

Results indicated that men and women got different care for elevated blood pressure, diabetes and HIV/AIDS across different countries.

The study also found that men and women sometimes have different risk factors for the same conditions.

For example, men smoked more often than women in 86% of the countries considered, increasing the risk for hypertension.

However, women showed increased obesity rates in 65% of countries.

The researchers urged the latest strategies to encourage men to participate in preventive and health care services.

