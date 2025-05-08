Health

Foods you must try this summer to minimise body heat naturally

Discover top foods to assist in reducing body heat and enjoy the summer season

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 08, 2025
Foods you must try this summer to minimise body heat naturally
Foods you must try this summer to minimise body heat naturally

During summers, increased temperature and scorching heat make us lethargic due to dehydration and lack of energy, which are common signs that indicate that we have been affected by heat.

It’s essential to take extra care of your body during the hotter months. By adopting healthy habits, such as eating cool and healthy products, we can protect our bodies from the summer heat.

Top foods to reduce body heat

Here are a few top foods to assist in reducing body heat and enjoy the summer season:

Coconut water:

Coconut water contains several cooling properties that assist with the scorching summer months. 

It consists of electrolytes which can assist keep the body hydrated and regulate body temperature.

Buttermilk:

This healthy drink consists of several essential probiotics, vitamins, and minerals to keep our bodies cool and hydrated in extreme heat.

It is recommended to drink buttermilk daily or maybe twice a day to cool down the body and reduce heat.

Aloe vera:

Aloe vera is a widely used natural cooling agent as it assists reduce body heat internally and externally.

To experience the cooling effect, apply aloe vera to your skin or mix the aloe vera gel extract with cucumber or mint and drink it for an internal cooling boost.

Watermelon:

Watermelon contains 92% water content that will assist in preventing dehydration and keeping the body cool. If consumed regularly, it will assist in controlling body heat.

Kanye West releases new song 'Heil Hitler', calls himself 'Nazi' on VE Day

Kanye West releases new song 'Heil Hitler', calls himself 'Nazi' on VE Day
New pope elected: White smoke finally rises to signal historic decision

New pope elected: White smoke finally rises to signal historic decision
Iga Swiatek crushes Cocciaretto to reach Italian Open third round

Iga Swiatek crushes Cocciaretto to reach Italian Open third round
Anthropic introduces API for AI-powered web search

Anthropic introduces API for AI-powered web search
This new drug may help reduce LDL cholesterol, study
This new drug may help reduce LDL cholesterol, study
Eating nuts daily may minimise belly fat and reduce risk of Metabolic syndrome, study
Eating nuts daily may minimise belly fat and reduce risk of Metabolic syndrome, study
RSV antibody treatment effective for babies, research finds
RSV antibody treatment effective for babies, research finds
Fatal fungus forecast to spread to UK and Europe as climate changes
Fatal fungus forecast to spread to UK and Europe as climate changes
Top raw foods to stay hydrated naturally this summer
Top raw foods to stay hydrated naturally this summer
Shingles vaccine reduces the risk of cardiac diseases, study
Shingles vaccine reduces the risk of cardiac diseases, study
Nuts and seeds do not increase the risk of diverticulitis, study reveals
Nuts and seeds do not increase the risk of diverticulitis, study reveals
3 common food items that can cause food poisoning
3 common food items that can cause food poisoning
Handwashing habits in US under scrutiny: Survey reveals shocking results
Handwashing habits in US under scrutiny: Survey reveals shocking results
Common household plastics linked to higher mortality rate from heart disease, study
Common household plastics linked to higher mortality rate from heart disease, study
Best foods to strengthen immunity and stay healthy
Best foods to strengthen immunity and stay healthy
HHS, NIH announces latest vaccine initiative to guard against future pandemics
HHS, NIH announces latest vaccine initiative to guard against future pandemics