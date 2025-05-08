Foods you must try this summer to minimise body heat naturally

During summers, increased temperature and scorching heat make us lethargic due to dehydration and lack of energy, which are common signs that indicate that we have been affected by heat.
It’s essential to take extra care of your body during the hotter months. By adopting healthy habits, such as eating cool and healthy products, we can protect our bodies from the summer heat.
Top foods to reduce body heat
Here are a few top foods to assist in reducing body heat and enjoy the summer season:
Coconut water:
Coconut water contains several cooling properties that assist with the scorching summer months.
It consists of electrolytes which can assist keep the body hydrated and regulate body temperature.
Buttermilk:
This healthy drink consists of several essential probiotics, vitamins, and minerals to keep our bodies cool and hydrated in extreme heat.
It is recommended to drink buttermilk daily or maybe twice a day to cool down the body and reduce heat.
Aloe vera:
Aloe vera is a widely used natural cooling agent as it assists reduce body heat internally and externally.
To experience the cooling effect, apply aloe vera to your skin or mix the aloe vera gel extract with cucumber or mint and drink it for an internal cooling boost.
Watermelon:
Watermelon contains 92% water content that will assist in preventing dehydration and keeping the body cool. If consumed regularly, it will assist in controlling body heat.