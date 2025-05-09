Sci-Tech

Kosmos 482: Soviet spacecraft set to re-enter Earth after 50 years in space

The spacecraft failed to complete its mission to Venus and got struck in Earth's orbit for more than 50 years

A part of an old Soviet spacecraft called Kosmos 482, which was launched in 1972 is expected to fall back to Earth on Saturday, May 10.

The spacecraft failed to complete its mission to Venus and got struck in Earth's orbit for more than 50 years and eventually broke into four parts.

As per NASA, one of these part, likely the lander will enter Earth's atmosphere which was originally designed to endure extreme conditions on Venus like intense heat and pressure.

Source: BBC
Because of its strong heat shield and tough build, experts believe it might survive falling back through Earth's atmosphere without burning up completely.

As per the reports, the lander capsule is a tough and round object, about one meter wide and it weighs almost 500 kilograms.

Where will the spacecraft land and could it pose a threat to the world?

It has not been revealed where the spacecraft will land but it is being estimated that it might land in the ocean.

Also, the parachute that was originally designed to slow down lander's fall toward Venus is probably no longer working as it has been in space for such a long time.

Experts believe the risk to people on Earth is very low, however, because the possible landing area is large, stretching between 51.7 degrees north and south latitude, it could fall almost anywhere people live.

It could end up landing anywhere from places like London in the north to the southern tip of South America in the south.

