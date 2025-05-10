Honkai: Star Rail version 3.3 release date, advancements announced

Honkai: Star Rail has officially revealed the version 3.3 update, which will be available for all players.
miHoYo announced on Friday, May 9, 2025, that the new content will arrive almost two months after the release of Honkai: Star Rail version 3.2.
To note, one of the main features of version 3.2 was the addition of Castorice and Anaxa as the newest Honkai: Star Rail five-star units, expanding the roster with two characters from Amphoreus.
Honkai: Star Rail version 3.3 release date
Honkai: Star Rail version 3.3 update will be rolled out on May 21, 2025.
Named “The Fall at Dawn's Rise,” the update will introduce Hyacine and Cipher as new playable characters.
Their kits have been revealed, with the ultimates standing out: Hyacine increases the maximum HP of allies, while Cipher deals true damage based on the damage registered by her Talent.
Along with the debuts of Hyacine and Cipher, players can pull their respective light cones: Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky (Hyacine) will be released on May 20, while Lies Dance on the Breeze (Cipher) will be available on June 11.
The new Honkai: Star Rail relics called Warrior Goddess of Sun and Thunder and Wavestrider Captain will be included, along with the maps Amphoreus Cloudedge Bastion Ruins - Eye of Twilight and Fortress of Dome - Eye of Twilight.
It is worth noting that players can join five new events during version 3.3, including Planar Fissure, and get double rewards when challenging Worlds in the Simulated Universe.