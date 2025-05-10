Health

Essential foods options for your heart health

Discover the best food options to maintain your heart health

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 10, 2025
Essential foods options for your heart health
Essential foods options for your heart health

Heart disease is an increasing cause of death. You can't modify several risk factors for it, such as family history, sex at birth or age. However, users can take plenty of other steps to reduce their risk of heart disease.

Try out these foods to boost your heart health:

Fresh Herbs:

By adding these foods instead of fat and salt, you’re making a heart-healthy choice. They bring a delicious flavour to your food.

Black beans:

Mild, tender black beans contain healthy nutrients. It includes Folate, antioxidants, and magnesium in assisting reduce blood pressure. 

Their fibre assists in maintaining both cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Add beans to soups and salads to boost energy.

Salmon

Salmon is considered the best food for heart health, as it is rich in omega-3s. It may reduce the risk of arrhythmias (irregular heart rhythms) and reduce blood pressure.

They also reduce triglycerides and control inflammation. The American Heart Association advises two servings of salmon and other oily fish every week.

Tuna for Omega-3s

Tuna is also rich in omega-3s and considered the best alternative to Salmon. Albacore (white tuna) consists of more omega-3s as compared to other tuna varieties.

Olive Oil

Olive oil is a healthy fat made from smashed olives, which contains of heart-healthy antioxidants. 

They protect your blood vessels. When olive oil supersedes saturated fat (like butter), it can assist reduce cholesterol levels. It’s recommended to try it on salads and cooked veggies, or with bread.

Gemini Live expands to Google Workspace accounts

Gemini Live expands to Google Workspace accounts
Princess Kate's brother James Middleton shares milestone moment of son Inigo

Princess Kate's brother James Middleton shares milestone moment of son Inigo
Prince Edward to represent King Charles at Pope Leo XIV's grand inauguration?

Prince Edward to represent King Charles at Pope Leo XIV's grand inauguration?
India, Pakistan agrees on ‘full, immediate’ ceasefire, Trump announces

India, Pakistan agrees on ‘full, immediate’ ceasefire, Trump announces
FDA grants approval to three food colour additives from natural sources
FDA grants approval to three food colour additives from natural sources
FDA issues alert over possible bacteria contamination of tattoo inks
FDA issues alert over possible bacteria contamination of tattoo inks
Few cancers increasing in individuals under 50 in US, recent report shows
Few cancers increasing in individuals under 50 in US, recent report shows
Ultra-processed foods may expedite early signs of Parkinson’s disease, study
Ultra-processed foods may expedite early signs of Parkinson’s disease, study
Men are at higher risk than women to contract these three common diseases, study
Men are at higher risk than women to contract these three common diseases, study
Foods you must try this summer to minimise body heat naturally
Foods you must try this summer to minimise body heat naturally
This new drug may help reduce LDL cholesterol, study
This new drug may help reduce LDL cholesterol, study
Eating nuts daily may minimise belly fat and reduce risk of Metabolic syndrome, study
Eating nuts daily may minimise belly fat and reduce risk of Metabolic syndrome, study
RSV antibody treatment effective for babies, research finds
RSV antibody treatment effective for babies, research finds
Fatal fungus forecast to spread to UK and Europe as climate changes
Fatal fungus forecast to spread to UK and Europe as climate changes
Top raw foods to stay hydrated naturally this summer
Top raw foods to stay hydrated naturally this summer
Shingles vaccine reduces the risk of cardiac diseases, study
Shingles vaccine reduces the risk of cardiac diseases, study