Essential foods options for your heart health

Heart disease is an increasing cause of death. You can't modify several risk factors for it, such as family history, sex at birth or age. However, users can take plenty of other steps to reduce their risk of heart disease.
Try out these foods to boost your heart health:
Fresh Herbs:
By adding these foods instead of fat and salt, you’re making a heart-healthy choice. They bring a delicious flavour to your food.
Black beans:
Mild, tender black beans contain healthy nutrients. It includes Folate, antioxidants, and magnesium in assisting reduce blood pressure.
Their fibre assists in maintaining both cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Add beans to soups and salads to boost energy.
Salmon
Salmon is considered the best food for heart health, as it is rich in omega-3s. It may reduce the risk of arrhythmias (irregular heart rhythms) and reduce blood pressure.
They also reduce triglycerides and control inflammation. The American Heart Association advises two servings of salmon and other oily fish every week.
Tuna for Omega-3s
Tuna is also rich in omega-3s and considered the best alternative to Salmon. Albacore (white tuna) consists of more omega-3s as compared to other tuna varieties.
Olive Oil
Olive oil is a healthy fat made from smashed olives, which contains of heart-healthy antioxidants.
They protect your blood vessels. When olive oil supersedes saturated fat (like butter), it can assist reduce cholesterol levels. It’s recommended to try it on salads and cooked veggies, or with bread.