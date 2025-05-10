World

Pope Leo XIV warns of AI dangers to ‘human dignity’

Pope Leo XIV vows to continue the late Pope Francis' reforms for inclusive Catholic Church

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 10, 2025
Pope Leo XIV vows to continue the late Pope Francis reforms foran inclusive Catholic Church
Pope Leo XIV vows to continue the late Pope Francis' reforms foran inclusive Catholic Church

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV has highlighted the dangers of artificial intelligence (AI) to umanity.

According to Sky News, Pope Leo in his first formal meeting with the world’s cardinals after being elected outlined his vision for papacy and cited AI as one of the main challenges faced by humanity.

The 69-year-old on Saturday, May 10, 2025, told the cardinbals who elected him that technology posed new challenges for the defence of human dignity, justice and labour.

He said, “In our own day, the church offers everyone the treasury of its social teaching in response to another industrial revolution and to developments in the field of artificial intelligence that pose new challenges for the defence of human dignity, justice and labour.”

The late pope, who laid the foundation for modern Catholic social thought, criticised both laissez-faire capitalism and state-centric socialism.

Ben Affleck out for revenge as Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas' romance sizzles?

Ben Affleck out for revenge as Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas' romance sizzles?
Buckingham Palace shares sweet post after King Charles reveals his Great Seal

Buckingham Palace shares sweet post after King Charles reveals his Great Seal
Pope Leo XIV warns of AI dangers to ‘human dignity’

Pope Leo XIV warns of AI dangers to ‘human dignity’
Miley Cyrus breaks silence on mom Tish's Instagram unfollow, Billy Ray feud

Miley Cyrus breaks silence on mom Tish's Instagram unfollow, Billy Ray feud
Kwik Fit founder Sir Tom Farmer passes away at 84, tributes pour in
Kwik Fit founder Sir Tom Farmer passes away at 84, tributes pour in
India, Pakistan agrees on ‘full, immediate’ ceasefire, Trump announces
India, Pakistan agrees on ‘full, immediate’ ceasefire, Trump announces
EU leaders back Ukraine's call for 30-day ceasefire with Russia
EU leaders back Ukraine's call for 30-day ceasefire with Russia
Taylor Swift-themed dance class murderer Rudakubana allegedly attacks prison staff
Taylor Swift-themed dance class murderer Rudakubana allegedly attacks prison staff
How to communicate with your cat? Simple trick you need to know
How to communicate with your cat? Simple trick you need to know
Most popular baby names of 2024 revealed: Discover top picks
Most popular baby names of 2024 revealed: Discover top picks
Common summer threat to dogs that every owner needs to know about
Common summer threat to dogs that every owner needs to know about
Lemmy Kilmister statue unveiled in hometown with portion of his ashes
Lemmy Kilmister statue unveiled in hometown with portion of his ashes
UK Weather: Thunderstorms set to hit after scorching 27C weekend
UK Weather: Thunderstorms set to hit after scorching 27C weekend
UK public advices to avoid these three drinks during heatwave
UK public advices to avoid these three drinks during heatwave
Wasp mothers astonish researchers with remarkable brainpower
Wasp mothers astonish researchers with remarkable brainpower
Underwater volcano near US coast could erupt soon with growing concerns
Underwater volcano near US coast could erupt soon with growing concerns