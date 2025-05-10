Pope Leo XIV warns of AI dangers to ‘human dignity’

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV has highlighted the dangers of artificial intelligence (AI) to umanity.
According to Sky News, Pope Leo in his first formal meeting with the world’s cardinals after being elected outlined his vision for papacy and cited AI as one of the main challenges faced by humanity.
The 69-year-old on Saturday, May 10, 2025, told the cardinbals who elected him that technology posed new challenges for the defence of human dignity, justice and labour.
He said, “In our own day, the church offers everyone the treasury of its social teaching in response to another industrial revolution and to developments in the field of artificial intelligence that pose new challenges for the defence of human dignity, justice and labour.”
The late pope, who laid the foundation for modern Catholic social thought, criticised both laissez-faire capitalism and state-centric socialism.