Health

Obesity in teens enlarges brain regions linked with memory and emotion, study

Researchers discovered that teens suffering from abdominal obesity had larger subcortical brain structures

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 11, 2025
Obesity in teens enlarges brain regions linked with memory and emotion, study
Obesity in teens enlarges brain regions linked with memory and emotion, study

A recent study revealed that several brain areas, including regions that play an essential role in learning and memory and the control of emotion, are larger in adolescents who are spending lives with obesity.

The study raised concerns that obesity affects not only physical health but also learning, memory, and emotional control.

Lead researcher Dr Augusto César F. De Moraes of UTHealth Houston School of Public Health in Austin, Department of Epidemiology, Texas, USA stated:

"This is particularly alarming, given that the teenage years are such an important time for brain development."

How obesity in teen negatively impacts several brain regions?

In the US, it is projected that more than one in three children between the ages of 5 to 14 (36.2% of boys and 37.2% of girls) are living with overweight or obesity.

Obesity has been associated with changes in brain development in the past, with regions key to cognition.

Health disparities, including poor access to quality education, protected neighbourhoods, and healthy food, are popular contributors to physical health problems; however, their role in brain development and cognition is often minimised.

Dr De Moraes and colleagues in the US, Brazil, and Spain assessed data from 3,320 participants in the ABCD study, a current research project into the effect of childhood experiences on brain development and overall health.

A study involved children from 17 U.S. states over four years (2016–2018 and 2020–2022) to analyse the effect of abdominal obesity on brain development. 

The average baseline age was 9.9 years, with 47.4% being girls. Around 34.6% of participants had abdominal obesity.

Using MRI scans, researchers discovered that teens suffering from abdominal obesity had larger subcortical brain structures, particularly the hippocampus (6.6% larger) and amygdala (4.3% larger).

The hippocampus region is associated with memory and learning, while the amygdala regulates emotions.

The amygdala was found to be enlarged in teens with high waist-to-height ratios.

Other brain regions, including the thalamus and caudate, also showed an increase in size but to a lesser extent.

Researchers warned that such abnormal growth, expectedly associated with inflammation, may adversely impact emotional and cognitive development.

Lead author Dr. De Moraes highlighted that both overgrowth and underdevelopment in the brain during adolescence can be dangerous, possibly increasing the risk of cognitive issues later in life.

The findings underscored the significance of addressing childhood obesity and social inequality to support both physical and brain health.

Zara Tindall reveals husband Mike got “naked” for kiss on their first date

Zara Tindall reveals husband Mike got “naked” for kiss on their first date
Kris Jenner pens sweet note for Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie on Mother’s Day

Kris Jenner pens sweet note for Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie on Mother’s Day
Obesity in teens enlarges brain regions linked with memory and emotion, study

Obesity in teens enlarges brain regions linked with memory and emotion, study
Path of Exile 2 quality of life update announced: Details inside

Path of Exile 2 quality of life update announced: Details inside
Essential foods options for your heart health
Essential foods options for your heart health
FDA grants approval to three food colour additives from natural sources
FDA grants approval to three food colour additives from natural sources
FDA issues alert over possible bacteria contamination of tattoo inks
FDA issues alert over possible bacteria contamination of tattoo inks
Few cancers increasing in individuals under 50 in US, recent report shows
Few cancers increasing in individuals under 50 in US, recent report shows
Ultra-processed foods may expedite early signs of Parkinson’s disease, study
Ultra-processed foods may expedite early signs of Parkinson’s disease, study
Men are at higher risk than women to contract these three common diseases, study
Men are at higher risk than women to contract these three common diseases, study
Foods you must try this summer to minimise body heat naturally
Foods you must try this summer to minimise body heat naturally
This new drug may help reduce LDL cholesterol, study
This new drug may help reduce LDL cholesterol, study
Eating nuts daily may minimise belly fat and reduce risk of Metabolic syndrome, study
Eating nuts daily may minimise belly fat and reduce risk of Metabolic syndrome, study
RSV antibody treatment effective for babies, research finds
RSV antibody treatment effective for babies, research finds
Fatal fungus forecast to spread to UK and Europe as climate changes
Fatal fungus forecast to spread to UK and Europe as climate changes
Top raw foods to stay hydrated naturally this summer
Top raw foods to stay hydrated naturally this summer