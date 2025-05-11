WhatsApp wins legal battle against lawsuit against infamous spyware maker

Meta-owned WhatsApp has secured an amazing victory in its lawsuit against NSO Group, the Israeli spyware manufacturer behind the Pegasus spyware.
The US jury has fined NSO Group $167 million over a hacking incident into WhatsApp users' phones using an exposure in the app's audio-calling feature.
The court ruling marks a notable decline for NSO Group, which has faced severe criticism for its role in allowing governments and other actors to spy on citizens.
Starting in October 2019, the case alleged that NSO Group targeted over 1,400 WhatsApp users, such as human rights activists, journalists, and more.
The spyware was capable of infecting devices without users needing to answer calls or engage with malicious content, making it a “zero-click" attack.
During the trial, the company’s lawyer briefly explained that NSO Group built a custom server to send abusive messages, which would trigger the user's phone to let the Pegasus spyware.
However, NSO Group's executives experimented regarding the sophistication of their spyware, with the company's research and development vice president calling zero-click solutions a "significant milestone" for Pegasus.
It is important to note that Meta plans to donate the awarded damages to digital rights organisations preparing to defend individuals against such attacks.