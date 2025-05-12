Sci-Tech

Apple's iPhone 20th anniversary plans: Details inside

Apple is likely to introduce new products to provide advanced experience

  • May 12, 2025
Apple is rumoured to have several products in development that may debut just in time for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone.

According to a seasoned journalist, Apple will introduce the first-ever foldable iPhone around its 20th anniversary.

iPhone's 20th anniversary

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple will mark the two-decade anniversary of the iPhone by introducing its highly anticipated foldable iPhone.

It is said to be “one of the two major initiatives” the company plans to launch in the market by 2027.

As per the report, this device may feature a screen without any cutouts, potentially hinting at an under-display front camera and the Face ID sensor for biometric authentication.

Apple plans to launch new products

As per Gurman, Apple plans to manufacture a dedicated chip for the said device and it may have a similar operation as the Meta Ray-Ban Glasses.

Additionally, Apple may launch new AirPods and Apple Watch models by 2027, equipped with cameras that offer functionality similar to that of smart glasses.

While plenty of consumer hardware products are slated to debut, the Cupertino-based tech giant also plans to introduce several other solutions.

One of them is teased to be new chips for its AI services to improve the experience.

To note, Apple also has other products in its roadmap, such as a new device offering the functionality of both a foldable iPad and a touchscreen Mac.

