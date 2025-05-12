iOS 19 to sync public Wi-Fi networks across Apple devices: Report

Apple is anticipated to introduce the latest firmware iterations, such as iOS 19, for the iPhone and other devices.
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iOS 19 could make it simple to connect all your devices to public Wi-Fi networks.
The OS is said to debut with a new system which synchronises the credentials for Wi-Fi access across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, letting users enter the information on any one device and quickly access the network on all of them.
iOS 19 update
Gurman indicated a new system that is currently under development, which is reported to be a “much requested” time-saving feature.
Users may be able to enter the Wi-Fi details on the iPhone and access the network without having to do the same again on other devices, such as the iPad or Mac.
Wi-Fi syncing across devices may just be one of the many quality-of-life upgrades included in iOS 19.
The Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to unveil a new design language with “glassy” effects akin to the Apple Vision Pro's user interface (UI).
Apple Intelligence is also expected to be integrated into more apps and features.
These additions are expected to be the standout announcements at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025.
Apple WWDC 2025: What to expect?
Apple WWDC 2025 is set to begin with a keynote on June 9, 2025.
During the five-day affair, Apple is likely to unveil its upcoming operating system updates for the iPhone, Mac computers and other devices.
How to watch Apple WWDC 2025?
Developers and students will be able to watch WWDC 2025 on the Apple app, its official website, and its YouTube channel.