Google Keep Web update adds text formatting for more convenience

Google Keep has officially announced the text formatting options for its web app, after making it available for Android users.
Alphabet-owned tech giant revealed that the update for Google’s web-based note-taking service is now rolling out to Google Workspace, Workspace Individual, and personal Google account users.
What's new in Google Keep update?
To note, the update provides new options for customising text and heading styles.
Meanwhile, it may take a few weeks for the text formatting options to appear for everyone.
The new formatting options are housed in the underlined “A” button found in the bottom left-hand corner of the updated Keep text editor.
Clicking this will open a new toolbar that allows users to underline, bold, italicise, and remove formatting, alongside converting regular text into H1 or H2 headers.
According to the company, the changes will help Google Keep users on the web to add more structure to their notes, making it simple to lay out and find specific information.
All that formatting will now sync between the web and Android versions to prevent having to re-edit things.
This addition follows the widget redesign and the ability to create “text notes by default.”
The past few weeks have been busier than usual for Google Keep and hopefully, the quality-of-life improvements continue.