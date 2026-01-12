Karan Johar falls head over heels for Yami Gautam's 'Haq' performance

Trending
  By Hafsa Noor
  By Hafsa Noor
Karan Johar has lauded Yami Gautam's powerful portrayal in Haq, calling it "exceptional."

On Sunday, January 11, the Indian filmmaker took to Instagram to share a review of Emraan Hashmi and Yami’s hit film.

He wrote, “HAQ, The Shazia Bano story and victory moved me to a puddle of tears… I was speechless at the end and then clapped loudly for the film and lamented that i missed the opportunity of watching this exceptionally empowering film in the cinema."

Karan added, “I don’t think I have been this moved by a performance in many many year to say that @yamigautam is Brilliant, outstanding , Pathbreaking is still not saying enough. Her silences, her stares , her last monologue and her stance throughout the film is a master class of craft and conviction. Salute and Salaam to her.”

Karan raved about Yami's "path-breaking" performance in the film, while Emraan delivered the standout act of his career.  

While appreciating the, he continued, “@suparnverma directs the film with such an assured hand, never letting theatrics overpower the emotion and always making the strength of the characters shine with strong silences, he has directed a Brilliant film @therealemraan is his career best."

Many Indian celebrities have praised Yami for her stellar acting, including Alia Bhatt.

 As per HT, Haq has garnered ₹29 crore worldwide at the box office.

