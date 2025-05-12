Viral image of Earth from rare angle takes over social media with unseen views

World

Earth is composed of about 71% water and 29% land

  by Web Desk
  
  • May 12, 2025
A recent picture of Earth is making rounds on social media which was captured from a unique and unexpected angles.

The post which has been seen over 33 million times show a rare view of Earth's oceanic hemisphere' that most people haven't seen before.

Earth is composed of about 71% water and 29% land but most pictures of Earth focus on the Northern Hemisphere because it holds 68% of the planet's land.

The viral image highlights the immense size of the Pacific Ocean, which is the largest ocean on Earth.

This ocean covers an area of 63 million square miles and contains more than half of Earth's "free" water, which refers to water that is not bound to minerals in rocks.

In the image, you can faintly see the green of New Zealand in the lower left corner and a part of Antarctica is visible in the lower right corner of the globe.

Additionally, the western coast of North America is slightly visible in the top right corner of the image.

Viral image of Earth sparks mixed reactions:

One user commented, "You ever realise how much of our planet is actually... water?

While another mused, "Could be some aliens out there looking and seeing this thinking 'well, no life there worth checking out, it is just another water world'."

The third user wrote, "This is the bottom of the flat Earth. This picture is made from beneath and the flat surface is spherical, and that is where there is confusion that the Earth is flat or spherical."

