Arson attack on Keir Starmer house: Metropolitan police arrest suspect

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer properties in London were targeted in a suspected arson attack.
According to BBC, the Metropolitan Police have arrested a man linked to the arson attack in the early hours of Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The 21-year-old suspect remains in the custody of the authorities.
The arrest came after a fire at the UK PM’s private home in Kentish Town, north London, on Monday, May 12.
As per the London Fire Brigade (LFB), the emergency service was called after a small fire broke out at the front door of a house converted into flats in nearby Islington. The firefighters rescued one person using an internal staircase.
The Metropolitan Police said, “As a precaution and due to the property having previous connections with a high-profile public figure, officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command are leading the investigation into this fire.”
Multiple arson incidents in London
Earlier, before the north London property fire before 03:00 BST on Thursday, firefighters responded to a small car fire on the same street as the prime minister's Kentish Town home.
Furthermore, a second incident occurred just after 03:00 on Sunday at the Islington property, while the third and the most recent fire attack took place at the Kentish Town property at 01:11 am on Monday.
All of the fires were “small”, and fortunately nobody was hurt, although the property did sustain damage.
Investigation underway
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told the BBC that the police are conducting the investigation.
She said, “Police are investigating these incidents, and they have my full support in doing so. With any incident, there are always the important concerns that all of us will have, but we also have confidence in our police and the work that they are doing to investigate this incident."
Notably, Starmer’s official residence is in Downing Street. Following the arson attack, he thanked emergency services for their rapid action.