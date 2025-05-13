Health

Essential food items to prevent kidney stones

A high-fibre diet reduces stone risks, up to 5g of fibre can minimise the risk by 10%

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 13, 2025
Essential food items to prevent kidney stones
Essential food items to prevent kidney stones

Kidney stones affect 1 in 10 individuals, and cases keep increasing. These painful stones are formed by the buildup of substances, including oxalate, calcium, or uric acid, in urine.

While causes may vary from genetics to dehydration, people can easily prevent it by maintaining a healthy diet and hydration.

Top food items to prevent kidney stones

Try out these food items to prevent kidney stones:

Yoghurt

Calcium oxalate stones are said to be the most common type of stones. 

Consuming calcium-rich food products such as yoghurt can help prevent these stones by binding oxalates in the gut, obviating absorption.

It’s recommended to have at least three daily servings. Avoid calcium supplements, as they may significantly raise risk.

Kefir

Similar to yoghurt, kefir contains high quantities of calcium and is rich in probiotics.

These gut-friendly bacteria can minimise oxalate absorption and inflammation, reducing the risk of kidney stones.

Health professionals advise blending kefir with low-oxalate fruits such as bananas or mangoes to make a healthy and nutrient-rich smoothie.

Oranges

By increasing the intake of citrus fruits, you may reduce the risk of kidney stones. It assists in minimising urine acidity and stone formation.

Orange juice is said to be an effective fruit with high sugar content.

Notably, avoid consuming grapefruit juice, as it increases the risk of kidney stones.

Vegetables

A high-fibre diet reduces stone risks, up to 5g of fibre can minimise the risk by 10%.

While a few veggies are rich in oxalates, most assist balance urine PH and raise citrate.

Avoid several vegetables such as beets, spinach, and Swiss chard, to eliminate the risk of kidney stones.

Gemini now available in Wear OS, TVs and cars

Gemini now available in Wear OS, TVs and cars
Prince William reveals Charlotte's passion for sports at Windsor Castle event

Prince William reveals Charlotte's passion for sports at Windsor Castle event
Joe Biden’s doctors find 'suspicious' prostate nodule during his routine check-up

Joe Biden’s doctors find 'suspicious' prostate nodule during his routine check-up
Buckingham Palace highlights Kate’s role in upholding late Queen’s legacy

Buckingham Palace highlights Kate’s role in upholding late Queen’s legacy
Food company recalls products after Listeria outbreak sickens 10
Food company recalls products after Listeria outbreak sickens 10
Why men are more affected from severe COVID-19, study
Why men are more affected from severe COVID-19, study
FDA issues warning for several eye drops sold nationwide
FDA issues warning for several eye drops sold nationwide
Weight loss injections may lower cancer risk, study finds
Weight loss injections may lower cancer risk, study finds
Surprisingly life-threatening effects of stress on the body
Surprisingly life-threatening effects of stress on the body
How daily activities can lower heart disease risk? Study reveals
How daily activities can lower heart disease risk? Study reveals
Here's how to boost your mental health
Here's how to boost your mental health
Here's how we taste sugar, researchers find
Here's how we taste sugar, researchers find
Obesity in teens enlarges brain regions linked with memory and emotion, study
Obesity in teens enlarges brain regions linked with memory and emotion, study
Essential foods options for your heart health
Essential foods options for your heart health
FDA grants approval to three food colour additives from natural sources
FDA grants approval to three food colour additives from natural sources
FDA issues alert over possible bacteria contamination of tattoo inks
FDA issues alert over possible bacteria contamination of tattoo inks