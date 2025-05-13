Essential food items to prevent kidney stones

Kidney stones affect 1 in 10 individuals, and cases keep increasing. These painful stones are formed by the buildup of substances, including oxalate, calcium, or uric acid, in urine.
While causes may vary from genetics to dehydration, people can easily prevent it by maintaining a healthy diet and hydration.
Top food items to prevent kidney stones
Try out these food items to prevent kidney stones:
Yoghurt
Calcium oxalate stones are said to be the most common type of stones.
Consuming calcium-rich food products such as yoghurt can help prevent these stones by binding oxalates in the gut, obviating absorption.
It’s recommended to have at least three daily servings. Avoid calcium supplements, as they may significantly raise risk.
Kefir
Similar to yoghurt, kefir contains high quantities of calcium and is rich in probiotics.
These gut-friendly bacteria can minimise oxalate absorption and inflammation, reducing the risk of kidney stones.
Health professionals advise blending kefir with low-oxalate fruits such as bananas or mangoes to make a healthy and nutrient-rich smoothie.
Oranges
By increasing the intake of citrus fruits, you may reduce the risk of kidney stones. It assists in minimising urine acidity and stone formation.
Orange juice is said to be an effective fruit with high sugar content.
Notably, avoid consuming grapefruit juice, as it increases the risk of kidney stones.
Vegetables
A high-fibre diet reduces stone risks, up to 5g of fibre can minimise the risk by 10%.
While a few veggies are rich in oxalates, most assist balance urine PH and raise citrate.
Avoid several vegetables such as beets, spinach, and Swiss chard, to eliminate the risk of kidney stones.