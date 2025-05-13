World

UK braces for possible drought as spring rainfall hits record lows

The unusually dry spring in the UK is due to a weather pattern called a 'blocking high'

  • May 13, 2025
Due to an unusually dry spring there is a concern that water supplies in England may be insufficient.

As a result, millions of households in England have been warned that they could face water restrictions if the dry conditions continue.

The Environment Agency has raised concern about possibility of "medium" drought this summer if there isn't enough rainfall, as per Sky News.

Meanwhile, the regulatory body is urging water utilities to address issues like leaks and encourage customers to conserve water as much as possible.

As per the outlet, Thames Water, which serves 16 million customers has specifically warned that water restrictions could be necessary if the drought conditions persist.

Dry weather conditions:

The unusually dry spring in the UK is due to a weather pattern called a "blocking high."

This is a high-pressure system that has been in place since the end of February.

The blocking high causes air to sink, preventing clouds from forming and stopping rain from falling, leading to dry weather conditions.

Although some areas might get rain showers, the rest of the UK is expected to stay dry for the weekend and possibly into next week.

The spring season this year might become one of the most driest ever recorder in the history.

