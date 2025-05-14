José Mujica, world's 'humblest' leader dies at 89

Uruguay's former President José Mujica, who was known for his humble lifestyle has passed away at the age of 89.
On Tuesday, May 13, the current President Yamandú Orsi turned to his X account to announce the saddened news noting, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our comrade Pepe Mujica."
The 57-year-old – who reportedly shared a close bond with late leader – penned, "President, activist, leader and guide. We will miss you very much, dear old man. Thank you for everything you gave us and for your profound love for your people."
Mujica had quite a modest way of living even when he took office, he rejected the presidential palace to carry out his duties from his rural farm.
He had been fighting cancer for over a year and last year shared with the press that he would hold on to life for however long he can.
José Mujica political career
José Mujica political journey started in 1960's when he emerged as a leader of the leftist militant group Tupamaros, an armed resistance group against the government in 60's and 70's.
For his attempt to retaliate against the authorities, he was detained for 15 years, where he was horribly tortured.
After democracy was restored in Uruguay in 1985, he was released and four years later, along with other members of Tupamaros, he founded the Movement of Popular Participation (MPP).
In 2009, he ran for Presidency and secured the seat with more than 50% of the vote.
Uruguay under José Mujica Presidency
José Mujica rule proved to be beneficial for Uruguay as between 2010 and 2015, the country saw it's economy flourish, and he implanted several progressive reforms.
Under his watch, Uruguay legalised gay marriage, abortion, and became the first country to allow the recreational use of cannabis.
Latin America is mourning the death of former president, who was region's "beacon of hope and humility."