Greece issues tsunami warning after powerful 5.9 earthquake

A strong 5.9 magnitude-earthquake has rocked Greek island of Crete, prompting tsunami warning for some parts of the country's coast.
On May 13, Wednesday, the country witnessed intense seismic event, which was centred 10 miles south of Fry, Greece.
Following the shocking event, Greek authorities issued a warning for people to "move away from the coast immediately," due to tsunami risk.
The Ministry for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection has issued a serious warning for the Kasos region, as they advised locals and travellers to stay away from beaches and remain somewhere uphill.
Furthermore, the severe quake caused panic and fear in people as authorities and emergency teams geared for possible aftershocks.
No causalities or extreme wreckage have been reported, however the Greek ministries are keeping a keen eye while also urging people to cooperate.
Greece: A hot spot for the seismic activities
In October 2021, one of the devastating occurred near the island of Karpathos, with magnitude of 6.4.
Although there were no reported fatalities, the quake sent shock waves through neighbouring islands including Kasos and Rhodes.
Greek – located at the junction of the Eurasian and African tectonic plates – is a earthquake-prone area.
In February, a state of emergency was declared on a renowned island of Santorini after a swarm of undersea earthquakes were observe, with an interval of few minutes.