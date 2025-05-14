Sci-Tech

Google to replace 'I'm feeling Lucky' button with AI search?

Google to make key changes to it's search engine amid the immense competition from fellow companies

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 14, 2025
Google to replace Im feeling Lucky button with AI search?
Google to replace 'I'm feeling Lucky' button with AI search?

Google might be bringing some much needed changes to it's homepage.

The company is rolling out "AI Mode," an experimental AI-powered search feature, which will replace the renowned "I’m Feeling Lucky," button, rarely used.

The artificial intelligence feature would be located directly beneath the Google search bar.

What is "I’m Feeling Lucky" button in Google?

The button provides a shortcut to the top search results, as Google uses it's algorithm to determine the most relevant page for users queries.

Along with that, it also highlights company's user friendly approach to search consuming as little time as possible.

AI Mode: An uncertain feature for Google homepage

Google rep shared that the new feature is being tested out in company's experimental Labs environment.

However, they also shared that not all tested features necessarily make it to public.

The test came just a week ahead of Google I/O, where the company is planing to announce some major updates to its AI-powered search options.

Google inspired by other search engines to incorporate AI 

Furthermore, the latest decision to incorporate AI on the main homepage shows Google embracing the technology amid the intense pressure other search engines.

Since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in November 2022, Alphabet investors have expressed their concern about the tech-giant stealing consumers from Google.

In October, OpenAI took a step forward with their smart-tech as they introduced ChatGPT search, giving the search engines including Google, Bing, and Perplexity more challenge.

Meghan Markle receives backlash for 'controversial' remarks in podcast

Meghan Markle receives backlash for 'controversial' remarks in podcast
Why Princess Kate chose Victoria Beckham's design for her key appearance

Why Princess Kate chose Victoria Beckham's design for her key appearance
Jayden Daniels receives serious dating warning from mom about 'predators'

Jayden Daniels receives serious dating warning from mom about 'predators'
Princess Beatrice paints town red as she joins King Charles for royal outing

Princess Beatrice paints town red as she joins King Charles for royal outing

Gemini now available in Wear OS, TVs and cars
Gemini now available in Wear OS, TVs and cars
Google releases AI Futures Fund for startups building AI
Google releases AI Futures Fund for startups building AI
Spotify's AI DJ now supports voice commands
Spotify's AI DJ now supports voice commands
Microsoft extends Windows 10 Office support to 2028
Microsoft extends Windows 10 Office support to 2028
iOS 18.5: Apple rolls out emergency satellite features to iPhone 13
iOS 18.5: Apple rolls out emergency satellite features to iPhone 13
Samsung launches slimmest smartphone to compete with Apple
Samsung launches slimmest smartphone to compete with Apple
iPhone to get AI-powered battery management mode with iOS 19: Report
iPhone to get AI-powered battery management mode with iOS 19: Report
Google I/O 2025: Upcoming updates on AI, Android announcements
Google I/O 2025: Upcoming updates on AI, Android announcements
Microsoft Copilot now available to all users globally
Microsoft Copilot now available to all users globally
Google updates iconic 'G’ logo for first time in a decade
Google updates iconic 'G’ logo for first time in a decade
Google Keep Web update adds text formatting for more convenience
Google Keep Web update adds text formatting for more convenience
iOS 19 to sync public Wi-Fi networks across Apple devices: Report
iOS 19 to sync public Wi-Fi networks across Apple devices: Report