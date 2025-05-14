Google to replace 'I'm feeling Lucky' button with AI search?

Google might be bringing some much needed changes to it's homepage.
The company is rolling out "AI Mode," an experimental AI-powered search feature, which will replace the renowned "I’m Feeling Lucky," button, rarely used.
The artificial intelligence feature would be located directly beneath the Google search bar.
What is "I’m Feeling Lucky" button in Google?
The button provides a shortcut to the top search results, as Google uses it's algorithm to determine the most relevant page for users queries.
Along with that, it also highlights company's user friendly approach to search consuming as little time as possible.
AI Mode: An uncertain feature for Google homepage
Google rep shared that the new feature is being tested out in company's experimental Labs environment.
However, they also shared that not all tested features necessarily make it to public.
The test came just a week ahead of Google I/O, where the company is planing to announce some major updates to its AI-powered search options.
Google inspired by other search engines to incorporate AI
Furthermore, the latest decision to incorporate AI on the main homepage shows Google embracing the technology amid the intense pressure other search engines.
Since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in November 2022, Alphabet investors have expressed their concern about the tech-giant stealing consumers from Google.
In October, OpenAI took a step forward with their smart-tech as they introduced ChatGPT search, giving the search engines including Google, Bing, and Perplexity more challenge.