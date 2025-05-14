Long working hours can change brain structure, study

Long working hours might not just be bad for you, they could also be altering the structure of your brain, a new study suggests.
According to CNN, the research, published Tuesday, found “significant changes” in the brains of people who were overworking, which is a combination of physical and emotional overexertion, as well as a lack of rest.
The research was conducted by two scientists at South Korea’s Chung-Ang University and Yonsei University, who followed 110 healthcare workers classified into “overworked” and “non-overworked” groups.
In South Korea, where 52 hours of work per week is the legal upper limit, overworking has become a public health concern.
The overworked group, clocking 52 hours or more each week, consisted of 32 people who were on average younger, in employment for less time and more highly educated in comparison to those working standard hours.
By comparing data from a different study and MRI scans, the researchers were able to use a neuroimaging technique to analyse the workers’ brain volume.
“People who worked 52 or more hours a week displayed significant changes in brain regions associated with executive function and emotional regulation, unlike participants who worked standard hours,” researchers said in a press release.
Researchers believe their findings suggest a “potential relationship” between having an increased workload and changes in these parts of the brain, providing a biological basis for the cognitive and emotional challenges reported by people who are overworked.