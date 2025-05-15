Ben & Jerry's co-founder Ben Cohen arrested for disrupting Senate hearing

Ben Cohen has been arrested on Capitol Hill for disrupting the Senate hearing of Health and Human Services (HHS) Department Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
According to Fox News, one of the co-founders of the ice cream company Ben & Jerry was arrested on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, afternoon after he protested during the Kennedy Jr hearing.
The United States Capitol Police (USCP) confirmed that Cohen was among the seven people arrested for disrupting the Seanate hearing with thier protest.
As per police, Cohen was arrested on charges of obstruction, while the other protestors were arrested for resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr ‘kills people’
During the hearing on Wednesday, when Kenddy began to deliver his opening statements, a protestor yelled, “RFK kills people with hate!” And later other voices joined in as people stood from their seats and started chanting and calling the health secretary a killer.
In a video shared on social media, Cohen could be seen being forcibly pulled out of the hearing room by a Capitol Police officer.
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labour and Pensions (HELP), paused the hearing as multiple people were escorted out of the room by the police officers.
Cassidy said, "Members of the audience are reminded disruptions will not be permitted while the committee conducts its business. Capitol Police are asked to remove the individuals from the hearing room. That was a made-for-C-SPAN moment.”
Notably, it was not the first time when Cohen was arrested for protesting. He was previously detained in 2023 outside the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for blocking the entrance to the Department of Justice (DOJ) building in Washington, D.C., for protesting the detainment of Julian Assange.