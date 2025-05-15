Sci-Tech

Samsung's upcoming major Galaxy AI feature to turn your images to life: Report

This innovative tool could debut with the upcoming flagship models, including Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Z Flip 7

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 15, 2025
Samsungs upcoming major Galaxy AI feature to turn your images to life: Report
Samsung's upcoming major Galaxy AI feature to turn your images to life: Report

Samsung is known for offering a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge features on its Galaxy smartphones. The Galaxy S25 series' cross-app actions, which allow you to perform several steps with a single voice command, are said to be one of the best AI tools.

Samsung is now reportedly working on another innovative AI feature for Galaxy devices.

Taking to X (via Sammobile), a credible tipster PandaFlashPro stated, the South Korean-based tech giant is developing an image-to-video AI feature for its future smartphones.

While Galaxy phones don't offer a built-in text-to-image or text-to-video generator, users can use it via Google Gemini, which has recently become the default assistant on the flagship Galaxy devices.

Samsung is now reportedly gearing up to launch a new tool that can turn a still image into a short video using AI.

Galaxy AI likely to turn images into full-blown videos

Interestingly, Samsung isn't the first brand to explore this feature. Chinese-based tech manufacturer Honor has already integrated a similar technology on its new Honor 400 Pro smartphone, The Verge reported.

The report suggested that the upcoming feature is coming with "future smartphones," and since Samsung launched Drawing Assist with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 last year.

This innovative tool could debut with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Z Flip 7, which is likely to be unveiled later this summer at the July Unpacked event.

