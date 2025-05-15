The brain is the control centre of your body, which is in charge of keeping your heart beating and lungs breathing and letting you move, feel, and think.
Eating certain healthy foods can boost your brain activity.
Essential foods for improved brain activity and memory
Here’s a list of essential food items that support healthy brain function.
Fatty fish
Fatty fish are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids and are considered a building block of the brain. Omega-3s play a crucial role in enhancing memory, mood, and protecting against cognitive impairment.
Coffee
Coffee assists to alert you and enhance your mood. It may prevent neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s due to caffeine and antioxidants.
Blueberries
Blueberries consist of several antioxidants that may postpone brain ageing and enhance memory.
Turmeric
Turmeric and its active compound curcumin consist of anti-inflammatory and antioxidant advantages, which assist the brain.
In research, it has minimised symptoms of several mental diseases such as depression and Alzheimer’s disease.
Broccoli
Broccoli consists of robust plant compounds, including antioxidants and anti-inflammatory effects, such as vitamin K and sulforaphane.
Pumpkin
Pumpkin seeds consist of several micronutrients that are essential for brain activity, such as copper, iron, magnesium, and zinc.