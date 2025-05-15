Health

Essential foods for improved brain activity and memory

Discover the best food items that support healthy brain function

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 15, 2025
Essential foods for improved brain activity and memory
Essential foods for improved brain activity and memory

The brain is the control centre of your body, which is in charge of keeping your heart beating and lungs breathing and letting you move, feel, and think.

Eating certain healthy foods can boost your brain activity.

Essential foods for improved brain activity and memory

Here’s a list of essential food items that support healthy brain function.

Fatty fish

Fatty fish are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids and are considered a building block of the brain. Omega-3s play a crucial role in enhancing memory, mood, and protecting against cognitive impairment.

Coffee

Coffee assists to alert you and enhance your mood. It may prevent neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s due to caffeine and antioxidants.

Blueberries

Blueberries consist of several antioxidants that may postpone brain ageing and enhance memory.

Turmeric

Turmeric and its active compound curcumin consist of anti-inflammatory and antioxidant advantages, which assist the brain. 

In research, it has minimised symptoms of several mental diseases such as depression and Alzheimer’s disease.

Broccoli

Broccoli consists of robust plant compounds, including antioxidants and anti-inflammatory effects, such as vitamin K and sulforaphane.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin seeds consist of several micronutrients that are essential for brain activity, such as copper, iron, magnesium, and zinc.

Royal Family recaps joyful moments from King Charles, Camilla’s Bradford visit

Royal Family recaps joyful moments from King Charles, Camilla’s Bradford visit
Hidden signs your dog needs immediate medical attention

Hidden signs your dog needs immediate medical attention

Google launches advanced AI and accessibility tools to android and chrome

Google launches advanced AI and accessibility tools to android and chrome
Jasmine Paolini makes history as first Italian woman in decade to reach Italian Open final

Jasmine Paolini makes history as first Italian woman in decade to reach Italian Open final
Ozempic and Wegovy not linked with mental health disorders, study
Ozempic and Wegovy not linked with mental health disorders, study
Smartphones may predict recovery from bone injury, study
Smartphones may predict recovery from bone injury, study
Essential food sources for improved liver health
Essential food sources for improved liver health
Eco-friendly plastics could pose more risks than expected, researchers warn
Eco-friendly plastics could pose more risks than expected, researchers warn
How obstructive sleep apnea adversely impacts memory and brain function
How obstructive sleep apnea adversely impacts memory and brain function
AI can now identify hard-to-detect breast cancers in mammograms, study
AI can now identify hard-to-detect breast cancers in mammograms, study
Essential food items to prevent kidney stones
Essential food items to prevent kidney stones
Food company recalls products after Listeria outbreak sickens 10
Food company recalls products after Listeria outbreak sickens 10
Why men are more affected from severe COVID-19, study
Why men are more affected from severe COVID-19, study
FDA issues warning for several eye drops sold nationwide
FDA issues warning for several eye drops sold nationwide
Weight loss injections may lower cancer risk, study finds
Weight loss injections may lower cancer risk, study finds
Surprisingly life-threatening effects of stress on the body
Surprisingly life-threatening effects of stress on the body