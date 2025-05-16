Tiffany Trump shares joyful baby news as Trump prepares to visit new grandson

World

Tiffany, the fourth child of Donald Trump, publicly shared the joyful news of her first baby's birth on May 15,2025

  May 16, 2025
The US President Donald Trump has shared publicly that his daughter Tiffany Trump has just had her first baby.

Trump announced that he was heading back specifically to visit and see his new grandchild.

"It's been a tremendous time and now it's time to go back home. My daughter had a baby — I'm going to go back home and see that little baby," Trump said.

This statement came as he was finishing a business-related trip to the Middle East.

Tiffany Trump welcomes first baby with heartfelt social media post:

Tiffany, the fourth child of Trump, publicly shared the joyful news of her first baby's birth on Thursday, May 15 on her social media accounts.

She shared a heartfelt black and white photo, showing one of the baby's tiny feet, along with a touching caption, "Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos."

"We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives, 5.15.2025," the 31-year-old further wrote.

Tiffany tied the knot with Michael Boulos, a 27-year-old business executive in November 2022 at Mar-a-Lago, the private club owned by President Trump.

Trump wraps up Middle East tour ahead of key issues talks:

Trump has been on a four-day important diplomatic trip in the Middle East, visiting countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.

During the visit he met with investors and worked to promote American business interest.

Trump is now expected to come back to the US soon where he plans to continue working on issues like Russia-Ukraine conflict and negotiations with Iran.

