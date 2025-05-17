Sports

Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz set for epic Italian Open final clash after dominant wins

Jannik Sinner defeated Tommy Paul with a score of 1-6, 6-0, 6-3 in the semifinal of the Italian Open

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 17, 2025
Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz set for epic Italian Open final clash after dominant wins
Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz set for epic Italian Open final clash after dominant wins 

Jannik Sinner booked a high-stakes Italian Open final against Carlos Alcaraz after beating American Tommy Paul.

World number one defeated Paul with a score of 1-6, 6-0, 6-3 in the semifinal.

Sinner, who is playing again after serving a three-month doping ban had a tough start as Paul started the match very strongly, quickly taking a 5-0 lead.

During that set, Sinner made 13 unforced errors and only hit two winning shots.

However, from the beginning of the second set, Sinner came back strongly and eventually won the game.

Sinner ready for final challenge:

After winning the match, the 23-year-old told Sky Sports, "I just tried to stay there mentally. Today the conditions were completely different. It's colder, the ball is heavier, I struggled with that a bit."

The player further shared, "Winning this one game for me was important. Today I showed every moment is crucial and I'm very happy about that, and to be here in the final. If I want to win on Sunday, I have to play my best tennis. Incredible to be here in the final."

Alcaraz beats Musetti to reach Italian Open final:

On the other hand, Alcaraz reached the Italian Open final on Friday, May 16 by defeating Italian tennis star Lorenzo Musetti with a score of 6-3 7-6.

The last time Sinner and Alcaraz face each other was in the China Open final last October in which Alcaraz won the match.

Jennifer Garner beau John Miller makes shocking decision about Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner beau John Miller makes shocking decision about Ben Affleck
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to power down on smartphones

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to power down on smartphones
Jennifer Aniston offers condolences to Julia Roberts after devastating family loss

Jennifer Aniston offers condolences to Julia Roberts after devastating family loss
Nicole Kidman confesses early sequel talks with Sandra Bullock on ‘Practical Magic’ set

Nicole Kidman confesses early sequel talks with Sandra Bullock on ‘Practical Magic’ set
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to power down on smartphones
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to power down on smartphones
Everton signs major deal for stadium naming rights ahead of new season
Everton signs major deal for stadium naming rights ahead of new season
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Oscar Piastri beats Norris in practice sessions
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Oscar Piastri beats Norris in practice sessions
Carlos Alcaraz reaches Italian Open final after defeating Lorenzo Musetti
Carlos Alcaraz reaches Italian Open final after defeating Lorenzo Musetti
Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony takes key role at FIA despite son's criticism
Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony takes key role at FIA despite son's criticism
Top 10 highest paid athletes in Forbes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo takes surprising spot
Top 10 highest paid athletes in Forbes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo takes surprising spot
Jarred Shaw to face death penalty in Indonesia over drug smuggling charges?
Jarred Shaw to face death penalty in Indonesia over drug smuggling charges?
Jasmine Paolini makes history as first Italian woman in decade to reach Italian Open final
Jasmine Paolini makes history as first Italian woman in decade to reach Italian Open final
Liverpool trio lead Premier League Player of season race after historic title win
Liverpool trio lead Premier League Player of season race after historic title win
Cornal Hendricks, South African rugby legend dies at 37
Cornal Hendricks, South African rugby legend dies at 37
Cristiano Ronaldo faces backlash after another trophyless Al Nassr season
Cristiano Ronaldo faces backlash after another trophyless Al Nassr season
Lando Norris advised to bring new strategy to beat Max Verstappen
Lando Norris advised to bring new strategy to beat Max Verstappen