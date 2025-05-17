Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz set for epic Italian Open final clash after dominant wins 

Jannik Sinner booked a high-stakes Italian Open final against Carlos Alcaraz after beating American Tommy Paul.
World number one defeated Paul with a score of 1-6, 6-0, 6-3 in the semifinal.
Sinner, who is playing again after serving a three-month doping ban had a tough start as Paul started the match very strongly, quickly taking a 5-0 lead.
During that set, Sinner made 13 unforced errors and only hit two winning shots.
However, from the beginning of the second set, Sinner came back strongly and eventually won the game.
Sinner ready for final challenge:
After winning the match, the 23-year-old told Sky Sports, "I just tried to stay there mentally. Today the conditions were completely different. It's colder, the ball is heavier, I struggled with that a bit."
The player further shared, "Winning this one game for me was important. Today I showed every moment is crucial and I'm very happy about that, and to be here in the final. If I want to win on Sunday, I have to play my best tennis. Incredible to be here in the final."
Alcaraz beats Musetti to reach Italian Open final:
On the other hand, Alcaraz reached the Italian Open final on Friday, May 16 by defeating Italian tennis star Lorenzo Musetti with a score of 6-3 7-6.
The last time Sinner and Alcaraz face each other was in the China Open final last October in which Alcaraz won the match.