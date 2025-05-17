Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to power down on smartphones

Activision has announced that it will end support for the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, which includes removing it from the Apple App Store and Google Play stores.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Activision stated on May 17, 2025, that the game “has not met our expectations with mobile-first players like it has with PC and console audiences.”
“Going forward, we will be streamlining the scope of the game," Activision wrote. “May 18 is the last day the game will be available for download from Apple and Google's stores.”
What to expect from Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile?
It is worth noting that players who have installed the game before Monday, May 19 will “still have access to the game with continued cross-progression of shared inventories using existing content, and servers with matchmaking for online play.”
However, it is worth noting that there will be no new seasonal content or gameplay updates, social features across platforms will not be available, and gamers will be unable to buy content with real-world currency.
"This decision was made after careful consideration of various factors and while we're proud of the accomplishment in bringing Call of Duty: Warzone to mobile in an authentic way, it unfortunately has not met our expectations with mobile-first players like it has with PC and console audiences," the statement says.
To note, the developer company will not be offering refunds for previously purchased content or for unspent COD Points.