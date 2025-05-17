Sports

Stellar Blade launch on PC announced: Details inside

Stellar Blade will support AI upscaling, frame generation technologies, like Nvidia DLSS 4 and AMD FSR 3

  • May 17, 2025
Stellar Blade is officially announced to debut on PC, following its successful launch on PS5 over a year ago.

Shift Up, a South Korean video game developer, revealed that Stellar Blade on PC will come with additional content, unlocked framerate, and more.

In a PlayStation Blog post, the developer company confirmed that all new content will be available on the PS5 version of the game via a free update.

Game’s Technical Director Donki Lee stated, “It will deliver the best experience to everyone – both users who couldn't join Eve's mission due to platform limitations, and fans who have already witnessed the end of Eve's protocol.”

Stellar Blade PC features

According to the company, Stellar Blade will support artificial intelligence (AI) upscaling and frame generation technologies, such as Nvidia DLSS 4 and AMD FSR 3 on PC.

To enable high-res textures, users will have to check the 4K texture option in the game's settings.

Stellar Blade system requirement

The South Korean studio also revealed PC system requirements and global launch timings for Stellar Blade's PC version.

The game will require 75GB SSD storage and a minimum of 16GB of RAM.

Source: PlayStation
To note, Stellar Blade is available to pre-order on Steam and Epic Games Store.

Stellar Blade’s new content

In terms of new content, an additional boss fight with Mann, the leader of the Sentinels, will be added to the game's Boss Challenge mode.

Eve, the super soldier protagonist of the game, will also get 25 new costumes, all of which will also be available on the PS5 version of the game.

