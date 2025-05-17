World

Why ginger cats are mostly male? Scientists reveal genetic reason

Scientists uncover surprising mystery behind the distinctive colour of ginger cats

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 17, 2025
Scientists uncover surprising mystery behind the distinctive colour of ginger cats
Scientists uncover surprising mystery behind the distinctive colour of ginger cats

Scientists have uncovered a decades long mystery behind the unique color of Garfield, Puss in Boots, and Aristocats' Toulouse.

According to BBC, sciestists across the two continenets have revealed the suprising DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) mystery of ginger cats’ notable color and why most of these furry friends are male.

Team of researchers at the Kyushu University in Japan and Stanford University in the US found that ginger cats have specific genetic variation which effects their colour. Due to the missing genetic code the cells responsible for the skin and fur color produce lighter colours.

What the teams found was that in the cells responsible for giving a cat its skin, hair follicles and eyes their colour - melanocytes - one gene, ARHGAP36, was much more active.

Genes are made up of pieces of DNA which give instructions to a cat's cells, like other living creatures, on how to function.

By comparing the DNA from dozens of cats with and without orange fur they found that those with ginger colouring had a section of DNA code missing within this ARHGAP36 gene.

Without this DNA the activity of the ARHGAP36 is not suppressed i.e. it is more active. The scientists believe that the gene instructs those melanocytes to produce lighter pigment.

Dua Lipa drops series of snaps from Radical Optimism Tour in Lyon

Dua Lipa drops series of snaps from Radical Optimism Tour in Lyon

World's best airport to get bigger and better with new terminal

World's best airport to get bigger and better with new terminal
King Charles, Edward make joint appearance ahead of Duke’s major royal duty

King Charles, Edward make joint appearance ahead of Duke’s major royal duty
Prince William heads to FA final after marking royal event with King Charles

Prince William heads to FA final after marking royal event with King Charles

Kentucky, Missouri tornadoes declared ‘mass casualty event’ after 21 die
Kentucky, Missouri tornadoes declared ‘mass casualty event’ after 21 die
Elon Musk AI company breaks silence on Grok's 'white genocide' claims
Elon Musk AI company breaks silence on Grok's 'white genocide' claims
James Comey’s viral ‘8647’ post: Trump breaks silence amid growing pressure
James Comey’s viral ‘8647’ post: Trump breaks silence amid growing pressure
Ivanka Trump shares heartfelt note to Eagles' player after his viral compliments
Ivanka Trump shares heartfelt note to Eagles' player after his viral compliments
New Orleans jail break: Ten inmates flee through toilet hole, leave mocking notes
New Orleans jail break: Ten inmates flee through toilet hole, leave mocking notes
AI video of European leaders as toddlers sparks viral reactions at Albania Summit: Watch
AI video of European leaders as toddlers sparks viral reactions at Albania Summit: Watch
Ivanka Trump's six-word message to Theo Von goes viral
Ivanka Trump's six-word message to Theo Von goes viral
Joe Biden's audio leak sparks fresh controversy over memory issues
Joe Biden's audio leak sparks fresh controversy over memory issues
Melania Trump's bronze statue 'mysteriously' vanishes in Slovenian hometown
Melania Trump's bronze statue 'mysteriously' vanishes in Slovenian hometown
Taylor Swift faces fresh blow as Donald Trump revives old feud
Taylor Swift faces fresh blow as Donald Trump revives old feud
Richest people in the UK 2025 revealed: Hinduja family holds top spot again
Richest people in the UK 2025 revealed: Hinduja family holds top spot again
Tiffany Trump shares joyful baby news as Trump prepares to visit new grandson
Tiffany Trump shares joyful baby news as Trump prepares to visit new grandson