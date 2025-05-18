Sci-Tech

Samsung to offer Al-powered image to video feature: Report

Samsung's AI-powered video generation tool would include multimodal capabilities of Galaxy AI

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 18, 2025
Samsung to offer Al-powered image to video feature: Report
Samsung to offer Al-powered image to video feature: Report

Samsung is anticipatedly working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that can turn images into videos.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), tipster PandaFlash stated that the South Korean tech giant is developing an AI-powered image-to-video feature that can convert any photo in the user's gallery into a “few-second-long” video.

It is likely to be part of the company's Galaxy AI suite of features and could be introduced with the upcoming One UI 8.0 operating system (OS) update.

Samsung's AI video generation tool

According to the tipster, the features merely animate the image in different styles, instead of generating creative and abstract videos with the source image as the reference point.

In a way, it is more of an advancement feature instead of a generation feature.

Earlier in 2024, the company collaborated with Google to launch the Circle to Search feature in the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung's AI-powered video generation tool would include the multimodal capabilities of Galaxy AI.

The suite features tools that can generate images from a text prompt or an image input.

To note, the tech giant is reportedly also working on an AI-powered video summarisation tool, which will have the ability to generate a text summary of any online video.

The feature is reportedly compatible with platforms like YouTube and Vimeo.

King Felipe, Letizia send wishes to Pope Leo XIV for ‘venturous’ pontificate

King Felipe, Letizia send wishes to Pope Leo XIV for ‘venturous’ pontificate
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson talk about parenthood at Cannes

Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson talk about parenthood at Cannes

Princess Charlene stuns in all-white bridal dress for Pope Leo's inauguration

Princess Charlene stuns in all-white bridal dress for Pope Leo's inauguration
Elon Musk's Grok chatbot gets update following major glitch

Elon Musk's Grok chatbot gets update following major glitch
Elon Musk, NASA experiencing difficulties in sending humans to Mars
Elon Musk, NASA experiencing difficulties in sending humans to Mars
Elon Musk's Grok chatbot gets update following major glitch
Elon Musk's Grok chatbot gets update following major glitch
Netflix blends ads with content to offer AI-powered viewing experience
Netflix blends ads with content to offer AI-powered viewing experience
WhatsApp Status with a soundtrack: How to add music
WhatsApp Status with a soundtrack: How to add music
Gemini launches prompt bar redesign: All you need to know
Gemini launches prompt bar redesign: All you need to know
WhatsApp to roll out AI-driven profile and group icon generation
WhatsApp to roll out AI-driven profile and group icon generation
Apple Music now allows to make switching from Spotify via transfer tool
Apple Music now allows to make switching from Spotify via transfer tool
Xbox set to let you pin favourite games on homescreen
Xbox set to let you pin favourite games on homescreen
China's humanoid robots don't aim to replace human workers, Beijing official says
China's humanoid robots don't aim to replace human workers, Beijing official says
OpenAI unveils Codex, an advanced AI coding agent
OpenAI unveils Codex, an advanced AI coding agent
WhatsApp to launch status forwarding toggle soon: Report
WhatsApp to launch status forwarding toggle soon: Report
Threads enables creators to add multiple links to their profiles
Threads enables creators to add multiple links to their profiles