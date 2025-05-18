Samsung to offer Al-powered image to video feature: Report

Samsung is anticipatedly working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that can turn images into videos.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), tipster PandaFlash stated that the South Korean tech giant is developing an AI-powered image-to-video feature that can convert any photo in the user's gallery into a “few-second-long” video.
It is likely to be part of the company's Galaxy AI suite of features and could be introduced with the upcoming One UI 8.0 operating system (OS) update.
Samsung's AI video generation tool
According to the tipster, the features merely animate the image in different styles, instead of generating creative and abstract videos with the source image as the reference point.
In a way, it is more of an advancement feature instead of a generation feature.
Earlier in 2024, the company collaborated with Google to launch the Circle to Search feature in the Galaxy S24 series.
Samsung's AI-powered video generation tool would include the multimodal capabilities of Galaxy AI.
The suite features tools that can generate images from a text prompt or an image input.
To note, the tech giant is reportedly also working on an AI-powered video summarisation tool, which will have the ability to generate a text summary of any online video.
The feature is reportedly compatible with platforms like YouTube and Vimeo.