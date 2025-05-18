World

Queen Elizabeth 50p coin with beloved Benjamin Bunny listed at jaw-dropping price

The coin was released in 2017 as part of the second series of coins created to celebrate birthday of Beatrix

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 18, 2025
Queen Elizabeth 50p coin with beloved Benjamin Bunny listed at jaw-dropping price
Queen Elizabeth 50p coin with beloved Benjamin Bunny listed at jaw-dropping price

A rare 50p coin that features Queen Elizabeth II and Benjamin Bunny has been put up for sale on eBay at a staggering price.

The coin was released in 2017 as part of the second series of coins created to celebrate 150th birthday of Beatrix Potter, a well-known British author.

The seller, based in Leicester, described the coin as a special and desirable item from the Beatrix Potter collection, as per Mail.

"Minted in the United Kingdom during the era of Elizabeth II, this rare coin is a treasure for both numismatists and Potter enthusiasts," the seller's description read.

It added, "Its intricate design and its significance as a part of a much-celebrated collection make it a noteworthy addition to any collection."

The coin was created by an engraver named Emma Noble and shows the playful fictional character Benjamin Bunny.

He is depicted wearing a "Tam O' Shanter" hat which he took from Mr McGregor’s scarecrow in the story.

Queen Elizabeth 50p coin with beloved Benjamin Bunny listed at jaw-dropping price

On the other side of the coin is a picture of Queen Elizabeth II and that image was made by Jody Clark, who was the last person to design her portrait for coins before she passed away.

Price:

The coin is being sold for £100,086.72 but the seller is open to accepting a slightly lower price with free delivery, if someone makes a reasonable offer.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces backlash for allowing kids during vulgar testimonies

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces backlash for allowing kids during vulgar testimonies

Best gentle, friendly dog breeds for first-time owners recommended by experts

Best gentle, friendly dog breeds for first-time owners recommended by experts

Meghan Markle shares joyful 'Sunday' celebrations ahead of new Netflix show

Meghan Markle shares joyful 'Sunday' celebrations ahead of new Netflix show

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Pope Leo as Vatican backs Ukraine-Russia negotiations

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Pope Leo as Vatican backs Ukraine-Russia negotiations
Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Pope Leo as Vatican backs Ukraine-Russia negotiations
Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Pope Leo as Vatican backs Ukraine-Russia negotiations
Bill Gates declares these 3 careers safe from AI takeover
Bill Gates declares these 3 careers safe from AI takeover
World's favourite fruit at risk: Banana could disappear by 2080
World's favourite fruit at risk: Banana could disappear by 2080
Pope Leo XIV formally takes helm of Catholic Church in inauguration Mass
Pope Leo XIV formally takes helm of Catholic Church in inauguration Mass
Palm Springs explosion declared as 'intentional act of terrorism' by FBI
Palm Springs explosion declared as 'intentional act of terrorism' by FBI
Monitor lizard feasts on abandoned newborn in shocking Thailand incident
Monitor lizard feasts on abandoned newborn in shocking Thailand incident
Mexican Navy ship collides with New York City's Brooklyn Bridge, 20 injured
Mexican Navy ship collides with New York City's Brooklyn Bridge, 20 injured
Verstappen opens up on Emilia-Romagna qualifying disappointment
Verstappen opens up on Emilia-Romagna qualifying disappointment
World's best airport to get bigger and better with new terminal
World's best airport to get bigger and better with new terminal
Why ginger cats are mostly male? Scientists reveal genetic reason
Why ginger cats are mostly male? Scientists reveal genetic reason
Kentucky, Missouri tornadoes declared ‘mass casualty event’ after 21 die
Kentucky, Missouri tornadoes declared ‘mass casualty event’ after 21 die
Elon Musk AI company breaks silence on Grok's 'white genocide' claims
Elon Musk AI company breaks silence on Grok's 'white genocide' claims