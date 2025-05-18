Queen Elizabeth 50p coin with beloved Benjamin Bunny listed at jaw-dropping price

A rare 50p coin that features Queen Elizabeth II and Benjamin Bunny has been put up for sale on eBay at a staggering price.
The coin was released in 2017 as part of the second series of coins created to celebrate 150th birthday of Beatrix Potter, a well-known British author.
The seller, based in Leicester, described the coin as a special and desirable item from the Beatrix Potter collection, as per Mail.
"Minted in the United Kingdom during the era of Elizabeth II, this rare coin is a treasure for both numismatists and Potter enthusiasts," the seller's description read.
It added, "Its intricate design and its significance as a part of a much-celebrated collection make it a noteworthy addition to any collection."
The coin was created by an engraver named Emma Noble and shows the playful fictional character Benjamin Bunny.
He is depicted wearing a "Tam O' Shanter" hat which he took from Mr McGregor’s scarecrow in the story.
On the other side of the coin is a picture of Queen Elizabeth II and that image was made by Jody Clark, who was the last person to design her portrait for coins before she passed away.
Price:
The coin is being sold for £100,086.72 but the seller is open to accepting a slightly lower price with free delivery, if someone makes a reasonable offer.