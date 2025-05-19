Sci-Tech

Microsoft launches new APIs for Edge to let developers incorporate AI

These experimental APIs are intended as potential web standards and will work across platforms

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 19, 2025
Microsoft launches new APIs for Edge to let developers incorporate AI
Microsoft has officially announced the launch of its new APIs for Edge, its web browser, to let developers incorporate AI functionality.

Revealed at Build 2025, the company stated on Monday, May 19, 2025, that the AI APIs mirror some of the functionality in Google Chrome, which also offers “built-in AI” that developers can tap to power their web applications.

Microsoft’s move suggests that it’s keen to offer a competitor — one that might sway devs to its side.

Microsoft releases new APIs for Edge

Edge’s new APIs provide websites and Edge browser extensions access to Phi 4 mini, an AI model that Microsoft released in late February.

Around 3.8 billion parameters in size, Phi 4 mini excels at math problems, Microsoft says, due to a training data set that includes a mix of human-crafted and synthetic data.

According to Microsoft, parametres roughly correspond to a model’s problem-solving skills, and models with more parametres generally perform better than those with fewer parametres.

Additionally, Edge is gaining other AI APIs, including a set of writing assistance APIs for generating, summarising, and editing text.

To note, Microsoft plans to launch a translator API to serve AI-powered language translations via Edge.

In a press release, Microsoft stated, “These experimental APIs are intended as potential web standards and will work across platforms, browsers, and with other AI models.”

“For developers dealing with sensitive data or working in regulated industries, these APIs offer the privacy and security of on-device processing, eliminating the need to send data to external cloud services,” the company added.

Notably, all of the new AI APIs are available in the Edge Canary and Dev channels.

