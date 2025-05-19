Joe Biden’s old interview clip goes viral as viewers spot early cancer signs: Watch

After Joe Biden's cancer was confirmed, an old video of Biden from a 2023 MSNBC interview has resurfaced and is being widely shared.
The clip from two years ago shows Biden abruptly leaving an interview and some people watching it now think his behaviour might have been an early sign of his cancer.
Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer after doctors found a nodule on his prostate during a regular medical check-up.
The cancer was officially confirmed on Friday, May 16 and as per the reports, the cancer has already spread to his bones.
During an interview with Nicolle Wallace, as they were finishing their conversation about his achievements Biden suddenly got up, shook the interviewer's hand and walked off the set even though the interviewer was still talking on live television.
After Biden’s sudden and unusual exit from the interview got more attention, Andrew Bates, who was the White House spokesman, posted on X (formerly Twitter) saying that Biden leaving abruptly was a deliberate and confident action, calling it a "power move."
Social media buzzes with conspiracy theories on Biden's health:
One user wrote, 'Prostate cancer pain intensifies as you sit down longer, you're literally putting half of your weight on the tumor for a long period of time. It also makes you urinate more frequently, so maybe he had to go," as per Mail.
While another added, "They all knew before it was announced."
The third one wrote, "Think they knew of his cancer and were going to hid it to get him elected, but praying for him."
On the other hand, Dr Matthew Smith of Massachusetts General Brigham Cancer Center said in a statement that Biden's type of cancer can be controlled with treatment but "not curable."