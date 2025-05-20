Melania Trump joins US president to sign anti-revenge porn bill

First Lady Melania Trump has joined her husband President Donald Trump as he signed a bill into law that makes posting so-called "revenge porn" and deepfake explicit content illegal.
According to BBC, the Take It Down Act criminalises posting "intimate images" - real or AI-generated - online without an individual's consent and requires technology companies to remove the content within 48 hours.
While the bill has received strong bipartisan support, some digital rights groups say it's too broad and could lead to censorship.
The first lady has championed the bill since her husband began his second term, arguing children need to be protected from "mean-spirited and hurtful online behaviour."
The bill is the sixth piece of legislation Trump has signed in his second term, with the president often preferring to enact his agenda through Executive Orders.
"Anyone who intentionally distributes explicit images without the subject's consent will face up to three years in prison," Trump said.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously said the Melania Trump was "instrumental" in getting the bill through Congress.
The first lady, who rarely makes public appearances, described the new law as a "national victory that will help parents and families protect children from online exploitation."
"This legislation is a powerful step forward in our efforts to ensure that every American, especially young people, can feel better protected from their image or identity being abused," she added.
It cleared the lower chamber of Congress in a 409-2 vote at the end of April, and was unanimously passed by the Senate in February.