World

Melania Trump joins US president to sign anti-revenge porn bill

Melania Trump and Donald Trump join forces to sign 'Take It Down Act' to safeguard children

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 20, 2025
Melania Trump joins US president to sign anti-revenge porn bill
Melania Trump joins US president to sign anti-revenge porn bill

First Lady Melania Trump has joined her husband President Donald Trump as he signed a bill into law that makes posting so-called "revenge porn" and deepfake explicit content illegal.

According to BBC, the Take It Down Act criminalises posting "intimate images" - real or AI-generated - online without an individual's consent and requires technology companies to remove the content within 48 hours.

While the bill has received strong bipartisan support, some digital rights groups say it's too broad and could lead to censorship.

The first lady has championed the bill since her husband began his second term, arguing children need to be protected from "mean-spirited and hurtful online behaviour."

The bill is the sixth piece of legislation Trump has signed in his second term, with the president often preferring to enact his agenda through Executive Orders.

"Anyone who intentionally distributes explicit images without the subject's consent will face up to three years in prison," Trump said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously said the Melania Trump was "instrumental" in getting the bill through Congress.

The first lady, who rarely makes public appearances, described the new law as a "national victory that will help parents and families protect children from online exploitation."

"This legislation is a powerful step forward in our efforts to ensure that every American, especially young people, can feel better protected from their image or identity being abused," she added.

It cleared the lower chamber of Congress in a 409-2 vote at the end of April, and was unanimously passed by the Senate in February.

Melania Trump joins US president to sign anti-revenge porn bill

Melania Trump joins US president to sign anti-revenge porn bill
Dua Lipa dethrones Taylor Swift for second time with major milestone

Dua Lipa dethrones Taylor Swift for second time with major milestone
Tom Cruise drops bombshell on retirement as latest 'Mission: Impossible' hits screens

Tom Cruise drops bombshell on retirement as latest 'Mission: Impossible' hits screens
Conan O'Brien joins 'Toy Story 5' in mysterious new role

Conan O'Brien joins 'Toy Story 5' in mysterious new role
Lufthansa flight flies 10 minutes without pilot, autopilot takes over
Lufthansa flight flies 10 minutes without pilot, autopilot takes over
Donald Trump gives huge update on Russia-Ukraine peace talks after call with Putin
Donald Trump gives huge update on Russia-Ukraine peace talks after call with Putin
Joe Biden’s old interview clip goes viral as viewers spot early cancer signs: Watch
Joe Biden’s old interview clip goes viral as viewers spot early cancer signs: Watch
Keir Starmer arson plot: Third man arrested after multiple fire attacks
Keir Starmer arson plot: Third man arrested after multiple fire attacks
Joe Biden shares emotional message following cancer confirmation
Joe Biden shares emotional message following cancer confirmation
Rare dragon's blood trees face existential threat due to climate change
Rare dragon's blood trees face existential threat due to climate change
Pope Leo, JD Vance hold private talks ahead of major diplomatic efforts
Pope Leo, JD Vance hold private talks ahead of major diplomatic efforts
France plans to crack down on crime with Amazon jungle prison
France plans to crack down on crime with Amazon jungle prison
Who is new Romanian president Nicușor Dan?
Who is new Romanian president Nicușor Dan?
British climber Kenton Cool makes history with 19th Everest summit
British climber Kenton Cool makes history with 19th Everest summit
Joe Biden ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer: Trump, Harris extend ‘best wishes’
Joe Biden ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer: Trump, Harris extend ‘best wishes’
Best gentle, friendly dog breeds for first-time owners recommended by experts
Best gentle, friendly dog breeds for first-time owners recommended by experts