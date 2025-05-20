UK’s Reeves eyes Gulf pact after major deal with US, EU

World

  • May 20, 2025
The United Kingdom is eyeing striking a trade deal with the Gulf countries after major pacts with the US, EU and India.

According to BBC, UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves revealed that the UK now wants to have an economic partnership with countries in the Gulf, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, to boost the forecast of the country’s growth.

No plans of a trade deal with China

Reeves believes that the UK has now a better place in trade “than any other country in the world” after the latest trade deals.

However, the opposition have slammed the government for the adjustments they have offered in return for the trade deal.

She said, “The first deal and the best deal so far with the US, we’ve got the best deal with the EU for any country outside the EU, and we’ve got the best trade agreement with India.”

The British politician further revealed that the UK was “not looking to have trade negotiations with China.”

The comments came after a new trade deal between UK and Brussels on Monday, May 19, 2025.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hailed the deal as a “win-win” for both parties, adding that the negotiations would begin a “new era” in the UK-EU relationship.

The deal includes fishing, trade, defence and energy, marked as the biggest agreement between them since UK left the trading bloc in 2020 after the Brexit vote.

