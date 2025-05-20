World

Britain’s happiest town revealed with best quality of life

The town offers a great combination of a thriving high street and beautiful nature surroundings close by

  May 20, 2025
A small town by the sea, known for its sandy beaches and charming old cobbled street has been officially named the happiest place to live in Britain.

The town offers a great combination of a thriving high street and beautiful nature surroundings close by.

This is Berwick-upon-Tweed in Northumberland, the northernmost town in England.

As per The Guardian, these rankings was based on several important factors that contribute to a happy life, such as easy access to natural beauty, how quickly one can drive to places like hospitals and pharmacies, the speed of internet service and closeness to community and cultural places like cinemas, theatres, museums, pubs and libraries.

Meanwhile, Evesham a market town in Worcestershire and Caernarfon, a royal town in Wales took the second and third places respectively.

Berwick: A town steeped in history and culture

A town with around 13,000 people, is known for its history and buildings.

Among them is, Elizabethan town walls, which were built to protect against Scottish attacks, are said to be some of the best-preserved walls in Europe.

As per the outlet, LS Lowry, a well-known artist from the 20th century, used to visit Berwick regularly for holidays.

While there, he made more than 30 artworks like sketches and paintings of the area.

Now, visitors can follow the Lowry Trail in Berwick, which shows the places where Lowry spent time and created his art.

Location:

The town is just a few miles from the Scottish border and about an hour’s drive from Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland.

