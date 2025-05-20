Entertainment

Nicole Kidman basks in sunset bliss with pal Pedro Pascal on French Riviera

The ‘Babygirl’ starlet and ‘Gladiator II’ star spent a cozy evening together after their high-profile appearances at Cannes 2025

Nicole Kidman basks in sunset bliss with pal Pedro Pascal on French Riviera
Nicole Kidman basks in sunset bliss with pal Pedro Pascal on French Riviera

With a cozy atmosphere and sunset bliss, Nicole Kidman and Pedro Pascal’s new outing is all about warm aesthetics!

After making show-stopping appearances at the star-studded 2025 Cannes Film Festival in France, the Babygirl starlet and Gladiator II actor were spotted enjoying a pleasant moment together on the iconic French Riviera on Monday, May 19, 2025.

On the beautiful Mediterranean coastline, the 57-year-old Australian-American actress turned up the heat by stripping down to her swimmers for a refreshing dip in the sea, reported Daily Mail.

In a photograph shared by the outlet, Nicole was seen rocking a full-sleeved black bathing suit as she enjoyed the captivating sights from the coastline.

In another shot, the Big Little Lies actress was captured sitting across Pedro Pascal, extending her hand towards him as he gently clasped it in a friendly exchange.

While Nicole radiated elegance in a black coat with her wavy blonde tresses styled in a messy bun, The Last of Us star looked handsome in a black T-shirt layered under a pink sweater.

Meanwhile, the warm sunset and crystal-clear water in the background added a cozy, aesthetic touch to the photo.

Cannes Film Festival 2025:

The 78th annual Cannes Film Festival is being held from May 13 to 24, 2025, in Cannes, France. The event brings together numerous notable stars from the entertainment industry under one roof, making it a truly glamorous affair.

Apple WWDC 2025 set for June 9: Here's what to expect?

Apple WWDC 2025 set for June 9: Here's what to expect?
Swedish Royals celebrate 30 years of Stockholm’s historic National City Park

Swedish Royals celebrate 30 years of Stockholm’s historic National City Park
Selena Gomez rolls out customized Oreo in fun 'limited edition' collab

Selena Gomez rolls out customized Oreo in fun 'limited edition' collab

AI puts women’s jobs at greater risk than men, new report reveals

AI puts women’s jobs at greater risk than men, new report reveals
Selena Gomez rolls out customized Oreo in fun 'limited edition' collab
Selena Gomez rolls out customized Oreo in fun 'limited edition' collab
Taylor Swift leaves fans reeling with ‘Look What You Made Me Do (TV)’ debut
Taylor Swift leaves fans reeling with ‘Look What You Made Me Do (TV)’ debut
Shakira brings her iconic rendition 'Antología' at 'The Tonight Show'
Shakira brings her iconic rendition 'Antología' at 'The Tonight Show'
Jim Morrison's stolen graveside bust found 37 years later
Jim Morrison's stolen graveside bust found 37 years later
Jennifer Lopez’s past comments on 'Diddy' resurface during his trial
Jennifer Lopez’s past comments on 'Diddy' resurface during his trial
Jennifer Lawrence ignites Oscars 2026 buzz after wowing at Cannes 2025
Jennifer Lawrence ignites Oscars 2026 buzz after wowing at Cannes 2025
Taylor Swift earns praises from ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ star for new song version
Taylor Swift earns praises from ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ star for new song version
Kim Kardashian teams up with Eva Longoria for Netflix’s 'The Fifth Wheel'
Kim Kardashian teams up with Eva Longoria for Netflix’s 'The Fifth Wheel'
Wes Anderson hits back at Trump's film tariff plans: 'what do we get'
Wes Anderson hits back at Trump's film tariff plans: 'what do we get'
Blake Lively to penalize Justin Baldoni after Taylor Swift extortion claim
Blake Lively to penalize Justin Baldoni after Taylor Swift extortion claim
Diddy ‘felt threatened’ by Michael B. Jordan, witness claims in trial
Diddy ‘felt threatened’ by Michael B. Jordan, witness claims in trial
Billie Eilish announces Hit Me Hard and Soft tour 'part two'
Billie Eilish announces Hit Me Hard and Soft tour 'part two'