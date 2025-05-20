King Charles set to honor Kate Middleton at Chelsea Flower Show

Kate Middleton set to receive heartfelt tribute from King Charles during the upcoming event at Chelsea Flower Show.
The Princess of Wales who has not showed up to the ongoing royal celebrations of plants, gardens and creativity event in London, will reportedly earned recognition.
According to a report by GB News, a British jewellery expert, Tobias Kormind, revealed that to honor the future queen at the prestigious royal event a rose flower named the Catherine Rose, will make its debut.
She additionally noted that this heartfelt tribute will reflect her cancer journey as Prince William’s life partner has been documenting her close connection with "Mother Nature" on her social media accounts.
Why Kate Middleton skip last year's Chelsea Flower Show:
As per the media reports, Kate has skipped last year's Chelsea Flower Show due to her cancer treatment as she last attended the show in 2023.
Tobias explained, "With the Catherine Rose, named in honour of the Princess of Wales, making its debut this year, it is highly likely that she will attend the event."
"Known for her considered and symbolic styling, Catherine, Princess of Wales, often selects jewellery that carries personal significance and subtly reflects the theme of the occasion," the Jewellery expert noted.
As of now, neither Kate Middleton nor her husband, Prince William has confirmed their presence at the Chelsea Flower Show.
For those unaware, this year’s Chelsea Flower Show runs from 20th to 24th May.