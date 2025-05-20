World

Elon Musk drops major update on his future plans

Elon Musk has been in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the Trump administration

  May 20, 2025
Elon Musk recently provided a significant update on his future plans, including changes to his political donations and his leadership at Tesla.

Musk said he plans to reduce the amount of money he donates to political campaigns.

It is worth mentioning that he was one of the biggest donors supporting President Donald Trump in the 2024 election, spending over $250 million to back Trump's campaign.

Speaking at an economic conference in Qatar on Tuesday, May 20, the billionaire also said he plans to remain the leader of his electric car company, Tesla for another five years, as per BBC.

When asked whether he plans to spend money in the upcoming US congressional elections next year, he replied that he believes he has already contributed enough financially and doesn't intend to spend more.

"If I see a reason to do political spending in the future, I will do it. I do not currently see a reason," he clarified.

Musk's government term ending soon:

Since Trump became president, Musk has been in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) which has worked to reduce government jobs and cut spending in many government offices.

However, Musk's temporary role in the Trump administration is almost over as he was only allowed to serve as a "special government employee" for 130 days.

