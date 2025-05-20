Cameron Brink exposes reality behind 'perfect' social media lives

Sports

Cameron Brink injured her left knee and tore her ACL during a game against the Connecticut Sun in June 2024

  May 20, 2025
Cameron Brink, a star player for the Los Angeles Sparks, shares some helpful advice and reality hidden behind social media.

The 23-year-old injured her left knee and tore her ACL during a game against the Connecticut Sun in June 2024.

She is now in the process of rehabilitation and reports indicate that she is expected to return to the court in June.

Cameron Brink highlights the reality behind perfect social media lives:

Brink said in an interview to NBC Local, “I don’t know how this will sound, but I would truly say like touch grass. Like go outside, read a book. As much as it looks like I’m on social media, that is the facade."

The player went on to share, "Like my social media is how I make money. So you don’t see me, if you see me like in a setting with my team, my friends, I’m not on my phone. I try to be on my phone as little as possible, even though I’m not super successful at that."

“But life is so much more than social media. It’s so much more than the drama in high school. High school is four years of your life. I wish I could see that now or I wish I knew that when I was in high school at the time," she further added.

Cameron said that social media is often makes it look like everyone is living their "perfect lives" but that's not true.

She further emphasized that real life is all about the relationships, experiences and growth you created outside of the online world.

The Los Angeles Spark who had a difficult season last year, are hopeful for improvement in the 2025 season due to the appointment of a new head coach and significant changes to the roster, including the addition of Kelsey Plum.

